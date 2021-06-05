Committees to address disparities

The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Equity and Inclusion Task Force has launched five committees to address educational disparities and improve educational outcomes for students in the city of Hickory.

Following several months of stakeholder meetings and community forums, the Hickory NAACP’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force has recruited volunteers to serve on five committees focusing on: (1) Tutoring, (2) Mentoring, (3) Pre-K/Early Childhood Learning, (4) Establishing a Family Resource Center and (5) Grant Writing and Fundraising. These initiatives will serve all students and families in Hickory.

“After successfully urging the city to compile data on racial disparities in Hickory and then convening stakeholders to discuss recommendations, we are now in the exciting phase of developing specific initiatives to improve racial equity in Hickory,” said Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt. “We are grateful for the wonderful volunteers who will serve on these five committees.”

The Hickory NAACP invites those interested in joining or supporting any of the education-focused Equity and Inclusion committees to email hickorynaacp@gmail.com or call 828-322-6663.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.