Committee working toward remembrance project for 2 lynched in Catawba County

Church was a Black man arrested in Alexander County for allegedly murdering a white woman in 1881, Keener said. He was moved to the jail in Catawba County and in October of 1881, 28 men came to Newton, took Church from his cell and hanged him, Keener’s research found.

The remembrance project will also be aimed at remembering and honoring several runaway slaves from Catawba County, including Martin Luther Bost.

Bost was a man born in the 1850s who was enslaved with his family in Newton. Bost’s stories of his experiences and enslavement were documented as part of the Federal Writers’ Project in the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s, which documented U.S. history and culture.

Keener has been enthralled with his own family’s history in Catawba County and the history of the area for years. He started researching racial injustices more in depth after visiting the Equal Justice Initiative’s lynching memorial in Alabama. In the summer of 2020, he connected with the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee and the group decided to pursue a community remembrance project with the Equal Justice Initiative.