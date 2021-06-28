Committee working toward remembrance project for 2 lynched in Catawba County

A group in Catawba County is starting a community remembrance project to honor lynching victims in Catawba County and educate the community on race, slavery and Black history.
The Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is planning to partner with the Equal Justice Initiative for the project. The Equal Justice Initiative is a nonprofit organization that works with communities that have been marginalized for legal representation and to educate about social and racial injustice. The nonprofit opened the national memorial for peace and justice, which commemorates Black victims of lynching and violence.
The remembrance project would bring awareness to Catawba County’s own history of lynching and slavery, truth and reconciliation committee member William Keener said. Keener is conducting research on the county’s history. He hopes the project will help people acknowledge past injustices in the county.
“We are not trying to make people feel guilty. This is just history,” he said. “I don’t think we can move forward without this recognition.”
The project would result in historical markers for at least two known lynching victims in Catawba County: Newton Wilfong and Elijah Church.
Wilfong was a young Black man enslaved in Catawba County, according to information from the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee. Around 1870, Wilfong was whipped by men in disguise several times, then shot and killed, according to Keener’s research.
Church was a Black man arrested in Alexander County for allegedly murdering a white woman in 1881, Keener said. He was moved to the jail in Catawba County and in October of 1881, 28 men came to Newton, took Church from his cell and hanged him, Keener’s research found.
The remembrance project will also be aimed at remembering and honoring several runaway slaves from Catawba County, including Martin Luther Bost.
Bost was a man born in the 1850s who was enslaved with his family in Newton. Bost’s stories of his experiences and enslavement were documented as part of the Federal Writers’ Project in the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s, which documented U.S. history and culture.
Keener has been enthralled with his own family’s history in Catawba County and the history of the area for years. He started researching racial injustices more in depth after visiting the Equal Justice Initiative’s lynching memorial in Alabama. In the summer of 2020, he connected with the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee and the group decided to pursue a community remembrance project with the Equal Justice Initiative.
The committee has already started some aspects of the project, like educational meetings and videos. To officially partner with Equal Justice Initiative for the project, the committee needs four other partners. The Catawba County NAACP has committed, Lenoir-Rhyne University is interested and several other organizations are considering joining, Keener said. Together they’ll promote education and remembrance of Catawba County’s history.
Keener hopes the remembrance project will be received well by the community, but he said he is worried the issue of race and the history of slavery have become too politicized for people to be receptive. “I never imagined this would be a political issue,” he said. “You can’t even talk about history.”
Still, the remembrance and recognition of violent acts against Black people in Catawba County is important work, Keener said.
Once the committee has all five partners, they will ask the Equal Justice Initiative to partner on a project, and set up educational sessions, documentary screenings, book talks and start work on the historical markers.
For more information, visit www.cctrc.wordpress.com/crp.