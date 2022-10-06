Committee to present first lecture in civil discourse series

NEWTON — The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee will present the first in its civil discourse lecture series at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Elizabeth Chew, formerly the executive vice president and most recently the chief curator of the historic Montpelier Estate in central Virginia, will speak from her experience there.

Chew will examine the events which took place over the course of the past few years as the board of trustees embarked on an effort to bring about a more accurate portrayal of the African-American experience at the nationally significant historic site. This included a place at the table for the descendants of those who were enslaved at Montpelier. That experiment in parity at Montpelier is over, but there are lessons to be learned about the process and a roadmap for other institutions seeking a more inclusive and accurate interpretation of the history of slavery and the Civil War era.

At Montpelier, Chew oversaw the curatorial, education, archaeology, preservation, and research departments and the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution.

An art historian, she holds a B.A. from Yale, an M.A. from the University of London and a Ph.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has worked at museums and historic sites since 1985. As curator at Monticello for 13 years, she researched and implemented projects to interpret women, domestic work, and slavery. She was co-curator, with Rex Ellis of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, of the exhibition Slavery at Jefferson's Monticello: Paradox of Liberty, which was on view in Washington and traveled to Atlanta, St., Louis, and Philadelphia. At Montpelier, she oversaw projects to return slavery to the plantation landscape, including the exhibition The Mere Distinction of Colour, winner of six national awards, and was part of the team that created the Rubric of Best Practices for Descendant Engagement in the Interpretation of Slavery at Museums and Historic Sites.

She was terminated at Montpelier on April 18 for standing with the Montpelier Descendant Committee. She has since been reinstated as interim president and CEO.

The 45-minute lecture will be followed by a live question-and-answer with the audience.

The program will be presented virtually on the committee’s Facebook page which can be accessed by visiting the website https://cctrc.wordpress.com/