Committee to focus on economic development

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments recently appointed a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Committee.
Randy Burns, Senior Executive Director of Economic Development and Corporate Education, Catawba Valley Community College, will serve as the committee’s chair, and Mandy Hildebrand, CEO, Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, will serve as the committee’s vice chair.
The CEDS committee also includes Sarah Chester, executive director, Industrial Commons; Helen Chestnut, retired administrative officer for the Department of Agriculture; Honey Estrada, public health strategist, Catawba County Public Health; Alan Glines, Burke County Planning Director; Josh McKinney, vice president of Peoples Bank & Workforce Development Board chair; Bryan Moore, CEO, Caldwell Chamber of Commerce; Ike Perkins, minister, Lenoir; Dale Sherrill, retired president of Vextra Tech, a CommScope Division; Ben Willis, Caldwell Education Foundation director; and Malla Vue, district director of Goodwill Industries/Workforce board member.
“We have a great group of community leaders who agreed to serve on this committee," said Bob Floyd Jr., WPCOG Policy Board chair and mayor of Cedar Rock.
"I am confident their expertise will yield needed ideas to improve the economy of our region. This is an important process to identify our challenges and opportunities for all of our communities. Our economy functions on a regional basis, and we are in this together."
The CEDS process is a locally-based, regionally-driven economic development planning process. As implemented through the CEDS, economic development planning serves as a means to engage community leaders, leverage the involvement of the private sector, and establish a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration. A CEDS is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development.
The CEDS provides a vehicle for individuals, organizations, local governments, institutes of learning, and private industry to engage in a meaningful conversation and debate about what capacity-building efforts would best serve economic development in the region.
“The committee has important work ahead. Not only do the findings and recommendations from the committee guide future grant opportunities for our region, but it also lays the foundation for much of work the WPCOG purses on behalf of our local governments to help our region’s economy thrive,” Burns said.
The committee will meet numerous times in 2022, using extensive public input and stakeholder guidance to develop the new CEDS. Once the report is finalized and adopted by the WPCOG Policy Board, work to implement the action items in the report will be underway, and regular status updates to maintain momentum around the strategies endorsed by the plan.