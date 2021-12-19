Committee to focus on economic development

The CEDS process is a locally-based, regionally-driven economic development planning process. As implemented through the CEDS, economic development planning serves as a means to engage community leaders, leverage the involvement of the private sector, and establish a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration. A CEDS is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development.

The CEDS provides a vehicle for individuals, organizations, local governments, institutes of learning, and private industry to engage in a meaningful conversation and debate about what capacity-building efforts would best serve economic development in the region.

“The committee has important work ahead. Not only do the findings and recommendations from the committee guide future grant opportunities for our region, but it also lays the foundation for much of work the WPCOG purses on behalf of our local governments to help our region’s economy thrive,” Burns said.