Committee accepting nominations for awards

HICKORY — The city of Hickory Business Development Committee is currently accepting nominations for its 2022 Business. Well Crafted. Awards program.

The city of Hickory’s vision for economic vitality is to establish a diversified and sustainable economy through the growth of business opportunities, jobs, tax base, and population, and to improve the quality of life for its citizens. The BDC’s Business. Well Crafted. Awards program seeks to recognize businesses and individuals that support and affirm this vision.

Awards may be granted in the following categories:

• Individual (Entrepreneur of the Year)

• Youth (Entrepreneur under 25 years old)

• Business and/or Organization (10 or fewer employees)

• Business and/or Organization (11 to 50 employees)

• Business and/or Organization (51 or more employees)

“Hickory is fortunate to be home to many successful businesses and inspiring entrepreneurs,” said Hickory Business Services Manager David Leonetti, who also serves as the staff liaison to the BDC. “The BDC is excited to offer an opportunity to recognize those in our community who share the city’s vision for growth and economic strength and strive to enhance the quality of life for Hickory citizens by engaging in business practices and activities that support that vision.”

To nominate an individual, business, or organization, submit a nomination form, which can be found at https://www.hickorync.gov/business-development-committee, to the Business Development Committee, Attention: David Leonetti, City of Hickory, P.O. Box 398, Hickory, NC 28603. Nominations may also be submitted via email to dleonetti@hickorync.gov with “Business. Well Crafted. Award” referenced in the subject line. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Nominees will be sent a response form and asked to describe how they are currently involved in promoting the city of Hickory’s vision for economic vitality, why this involvement is significant, and to provide a list of activities in which they are involved.

For more information about the Business. Well Crafted. Awards and the Business Development Committee, contact Leonetti at 828-261-2227 or email dleonetti@hickorync.gov.