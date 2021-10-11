 Skip to main content
Commissioners honor family, appoint Kent Herman to board
Family

The family of the late Jeffrey Peal was honored at the Sept. 20 meeting. Shown, from left, are Commissioner Josh Lail, Seth Sigmon, Chairman Larry Yoder, Baylee Sigmon and baby Adalynn, Elijah Peal, Vice Chairman Ronnie Reese, Renee Peal, and Commissioner Marty Pennell.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners honored the family of late commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal at its Sept. 20 meeting.

The family was awarded a key to the county and a framed resolution honoring Peal for his community service. Peal died on July 19 following an automobile accident.

“Jeff Peal was an outstanding member of this board. When he came to a board meeting, he was prepared and had studied,” said Larry Yoder, chairman. “He did a great job for the citizens of Alexander County.”

To fill the vacancy on the board, commissioners appointed Kent Herman to complete Peal’s term through 2024. Per state statute, the Alexander County Republican Party recommended Herman for the position as he was next highest vote getter in the primary election of 2020.

