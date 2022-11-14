Commissioners discuss upgrades to Bethlehem Park

BETHLEHEM — Alexander County residents will enjoy enhanced recreational opportunities at Bethlehem Park once the improvement project is complete.

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners approved West Consultants PLLC as the engineering firm for the project at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Benjie Thomas with West Consultants presented a preliminary drawing of the Bethlehem Park improvement project, which is estimated to cost $1.5 million.

The project includes the replacement of the restrooms/concession building and an adjoining picnic shelter, removal of the current picnic shelter, resurfacing and striping the existing parking lot, resurfacing and converting two existing tennis courts to four or six pickleball courts, resurfacing existing paved paths, replacing light poles and fixtures, a new entrance sign, repairing retaining walls at ball fields, constructing a new 12-foot wide paved drive to access the sewer pump station and handicap-accessible parking lot for the lower ball field, and a new storage shed.

Commissioners approved a project budget ordinance to utilize $750,000 in funds received from the 2022 State Appropriations Act General Funds Grant to help pay for the Bethlehem Park project.

Chairman Ronnie Reese said, “Bethlehem Park has been in need of improvements for some time, and we’re excited to get this project underway. We’re appreciative of the state grant funds that will fund approximately half of this project.”