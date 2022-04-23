Commissioners adopt county parks ordinance

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Board of Commissioners recently held a public hearing to consider a county parks ordinance as well as rules and hours of operation at the new Courthouse Park and fees for rental of the park and performance stage. Alisha Stamey, Alexander County Park Ranger, presented the items for discussion.

She said the information was originally shared by County Manager Rick French at the board’s March 7 meeting. The purpose of the parks ordinance is to establish and consolidate rules and regulations for all parks that are owned or operated by Alexander County Government and to maintain a clean and safe environment for all park visitors. These rules will apply to the following parks: Alexander County Courthouse Park, Bethlehem Park, Dusty Ridge Park, East Alexander Park, Jaycee Park, Rocky Face Park, and Wittenburg Access Area.

Stamey then presented the proposed rules and hours for Alexander County Courthouse Park and the associated splash pad. After reviewing the hours for 12 splash pads in the region, the proposed operating dates and hours for the splash pad are April 1 through Sept. 30 (seven days a week) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The splash pad would be closed from Oct. 1 through March 31. The hours for Courthouse Park and the park’s restroom will be April 1 through Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 1 through Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and March 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise posted or a special event is planned.

Stamey also presented proposed daily fees for renting Courthouse Park and the Rotary Performance Stage. For local nonprofits and for-profits, there is no daily rental fee; however, the rental fee is $100 per day for nonprofits and $200 for for-profits located outside the county. Regardless of location, there will be a $150 daily maintenance/cleaning fee plus a $300 refundable security deposit. Stamey said that emergency medical personnel and/or law enforcement may be required based on the event size at a fee of $30 per hour per person with a three-hour minimum.

During the public hearing, there were no comments from the public. Commissioners unanimously approved the parks ordinance, Courthouse Park and splash pad rules and hours, and Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage rental fees.

Stamey also encouraged the public to attend the opening dedication and ribbon cutting for Alexander County Courthouse Park on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. followed by a concert at 4 p.m. featuring Ultimate Aldean. There will be food vendors and children’s activities.

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners typically meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in room 103 at the CVCC Alexander Center for Education. The next meeting is set for Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. Regular meetings are recorded, and can be viewed on the county’s Government Channel on Spectrum channel 192 or on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/alexandercountync. Meeting agendas, minutes, videos, and more are available on the county’s website at www.alexandercountync.gov/commissioners.