Commissioner selected for Hunt Institute program

NEWTON — Catawba County Commissioner Sherry Butler has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the Hunt State Policy Fellows Program. Developed by the Hunt Institute, the program provides local leaders with intensive learning sessions on current issues related to education governance and policymaking.
Butler will be joining 27 other local elected officials and education policymakers from around the state for program sessions this summer and fall.
“I am honored to be selected by the Hunt Institute for this prestigious program,” said Butler. “Education is an integral part of our strategic plan, and I am looking forward to collaborating with education and community leaders from across the state and bringing what I learn back to benefit the citizens of Catawba County.”
Butler, who has served as a Catawba County commissioner since 2014, has been deeply involved in education throughout her career. A former longtime Catawba County Board of Education member, Butler now serves on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ Public Education Steering Committee, the Catawba Valley Community College Board of Trustees, and the K-64 Education Board of Directors. Butler has also been appointed to the statewide Justus-Warren Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Task Force, chairs the Catawba County Social Services Board, and serves on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ Policy and Public Works Subcommittee.