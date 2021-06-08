Commissioner selected for Hunt Institute program

NEWTON — Catawba County Commissioner Sherry Butler has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the Hunt State Policy Fellows Program. Developed by the Hunt Institute, the program provides local leaders with intensive learning sessions on current issues related to education governance and policymaking.

Butler will be joining 27 other local elected officials and education policymakers from around the state for program sessions this summer and fall.

“I am honored to be selected by the Hunt Institute for this prestigious program,” said Butler. “Education is an integral part of our strategic plan, and I am looking forward to collaborating with education and community leaders from across the state and bringing what I learn back to benefit the citizens of Catawba County.”