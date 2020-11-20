Commissioner Dan Hunsucker honored for public service

NEWTON — Retiring Catawba County Commissioner Dan Hunsucker was recognized for his 20 years of service prior to his last official Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 16.

Hunsucker’s fellow commissioners presented him with a Distinguished Public Service Award, a $2,000 check in his honor to the Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship Fund, and a sculpture commissioned from local artist Jason Morris. A tree will also be planted in his honor on the grounds of the Catawba County Agricultural Resources Center. Additionally, the City of Conover presented Hunsucker with a commendation and an official key to the city.

Throughout his tenure, Hunsucker was known for his commitment to the conservative and cost-efficient use of county funds.

Fueled by his extensive agricultural knowledge and staunch support of the Catawba County Farm Bureau and Cattlemen’s Association, the county adopted a Voluntary Agricultural District and Enhanced Agricultural District Ordinance to encourage the preservation of farmland and to raise public awareness of agricultural activities.