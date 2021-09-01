Commissioner completes leadership training

TAYLORSVILLE — Larry Yoder, chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, successfully completed the Advanced Leadership Corps (ALC) training offered annually to select local elected officials by the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ALC is an intensive leadership development program designed by the School’s Center for Public Leadership and Governance. The week-long residential program is a dynamic experience that helps participants learn about their own leadership styles, inspire others to work toward a shared vision, and gain insights into how to work together to build better relationships and achieve far-reaching results. More than 140 local elected leaders from across North Carolina have completed this selective program since its inception.

“I was excited to be selected for this prestigious leadership training opportunity. Having served as a county commissioner for 15 years has helped develop my leadership skills, but this training will further enhance my ability to lead and serve the citizens of Alexander County,” Yoder said.

Financial support from Prudential Financial allows elected officials from across the state to attend with only modest cost to the local unit of government.

For more information about the Advanced Leadership Corps and other programming for elected officials offered by the Center for Public Leadership and Governance at the UNC School of Government, contact Patrice Roesler at 919-843-4167 or proesler@sog.unc.edu.