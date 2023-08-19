NEWTON — The Newton Appearance Commission announces the recent recipients of the Yard of the Month and Looking Good Program honors.

The Yard of the Month honor is a summer tradition that recognizes residents who maintain the most attractive lawns, flower beds, and gardens in the City of Newton. The Yard of the Month honor for July was presented to Jahliv Rivera and Angela Tejada.

Rivera and Tejada’s residence on North Spring Avenue is surrounded by a variety of perennials and annuals that include leafy green plantings and bright bursts of color from of red, purple, orange, and yellow flowers.

Rivera said he enjoys caring for his lawn and looks forward to continuing to make improvements.

“We just can’t stop,” Rivera said. “We love gardening.”

The Looking Good Program recognizes local businesses that maintain facades and landscaping that improve the overall appearance of the City of Newton. The Looking Good Program honor was recently presented to Edward Jones Investments on South College Avenue.

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Sarah White and Branch Office Administrator Lori Burcham said they have been welcomed to downtown Newton and look forward to continuing to serve clients from Newton and beyond.

“I love that Newton has such a great hometown feeling, but we have all the amenities of a larger city,” White said.

Photos of the Yard of the Month and Looking Good Program recipients are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.

The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by Newton City Council.