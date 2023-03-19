HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College paramedic program is working with Redhawk Publications and Creative Solutions on a commemorative yearbook celebrating the 35th anniversary of accreditation — the first in the NC Community College system — and the alumni classes from 1981 through 2022.

The CVCC Paramedic Program alumni are asked to visit www.cvcc.edu/ems to submit updated information, photos, memories, career updates and other news to be published in the CVCC Paramedic Program Commemorative Yearbook. Memorial and dedication pages in the yearbook will be available for purchase.

The yearbook will be available for pre-order online at redhawkpublications.com and at the CVCC Paramedic Program Alumni Reunion and 35th Anniversary Celebration of Accreditation to be held at the Tarlton Complex on Friday, April 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the CVCC Paramedic Program.

For more information, contact Kendra Lowman at 828-327-7000 ext. 4372 or email klowman216@cvcc.edu or Melanie Zimmermann at 828-327-7000, ext. 4598 or email mzimmermann@cvcc.edu.