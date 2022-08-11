CoMMA Performing Arts Center seeks public input

MORGANTON — The CoMMA Performing Arts Center in Morganton has been inspiring the citizens of western North Carolina and beyond with theater and concert performances since 1986.

After 35 years, CoMMA is embarking on a comprehensive master plan to develop an innovative vision for new programming, performance systems, and patron amenities for the next 35 years. To do that, CoMMA is seeking the community's help.

There are several ways to get involved. First go to commaonline.org and take the web-based community survey.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at CoMMA. Participants will be given a tour of and information on the facility, followed by the opportunity to provide input on what the community values and desires at CoMMA and how the community wants CoMMA to fit into the arts and culture network of the Greater Morganton region.

If you cannot make the public meeting Aug. 17, there will be two other opportunities. Craft’d is hosting the Cigar Club and Emerging Leaders Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Craft’d, 108 W. Union St. You may join in that meeting or you can stop by CoMMA from Aug. 19 through Aug. 31 to see the displays and make comments.