Comics, games and mutant turtles: Lifelong fan opens store in Conover

For as long as Erica Edwards can remember, she has been immersed in the world of comic books, pop culture films and collectibles. Her parents were comic book fans — especially her father, a comic book aficionado to this day.

Edwards, 36, was raised on movies such as “Jurassic Park,” which is her all-time favorite. As a child, she also watched the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film, another favorite, among other popular cartoons of the 1980s and ’90s.

Although her enjoyment of pop culture films never faded, Edwards’ love for comic books was rekindled with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The influx of comic book films reconnected Edwards with the things she loved as a child.

“The reinvigoration of the Marvel universe kind of catapulted all this back into people’s minds,” Edwards said. “I think people forget that you don’t have to grow out of the things that you love just because society told you it makes you immature.”

In October, Edwards opened 2nd Time Around Comics and More in Conover with the goal of creating a space for comic fans and collectors to meet like-minded individuals.

2nd Time Around, which gets its name from the antique store in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books, sells a variety of comics and collectibles. It also offers comic subscriptions and the option to buy, sell or trade.

Comics are the highest seller, Edwards said, and she already has a handful of subscribers.

Subscribers are patrons who sign up to receive each new release in a comic series. When a new comic in that series arrives at the store, Edwards sets a copy aside. That way, the reader will not miss a chapter if the comic sells out before they make it to the store.

Edwards also hosts a public game night each Friday. Participants have the option to sign in for either Magic the Gathering or Dungeons & Dragons, two popular tabletop role-playing games.

“It really is giving them the chance to meet people to play (with),” Edwards said. “Because meeting people who have similar interests is the hardest part.”

Edwards is also one of the masterminds behind local comic book conventions, such as Hickory Comic Con and the upcoming Conover Comic Con on Dec. 17.

Her husband is in the business, too. Jake Edwards owns Time Tunnel Comics in Hickory.

The two met when Erica worked as a regional manager for Family Video. They were married at the Carolina Renaissance Festival in 2021.

When Family Video shut down in early 2022, Edwards said she was out of a job. She and her husband knew they wanted to open another business, but she was uncertain what she wanted it to be.

Edwards considered opening a movie store, but said she wanted to sell more than movies. The idea eventually morphed into a comic book store.

Originally, Edwards said, she planned to sell movies once 2nd Time Around was established in the community. But with the addition of game night, her plans have changed because she does not have the space for both tabletop role-playing games and a movie section, she said.

Edwards said she likes the idea of continuing game nights instead of adding a movie section.