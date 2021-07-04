Comfortably U Boutique adds a Newton location

NEWTON — The owners of Comfortably U Boutique in Maiden are opening a second location in Newton.

Jack and Joanne Lees opened their first store in Maiden in 2018 as a 900-square-foot location downtown. In July of 2020, they were approached by the owner of a gift shop about purchasing her store on Main Street in Maiden. They jumped at the opportunity to expand the boutique from the 900-square-foot starter to the now 4,000-square-foot Comfortably U Boutique and gifts, located at 623 E Main St. in Maiden.

The newest location is at 112 N Main Ave. in downtown Newton, neighboring Dana's Fine Jewelry. This will be the second store front and will carry many of the same styles and items found at the Maiden location, while featuring affordable prices.

Comfortably U Boutique features all-inclusive sizing, small to 3X. Ladies clothing, shoes, and accessories, as well as many unique gift items are always in stock. A few of its most popular brands include Bogg Bag, Hey Dude, Corky shoes, and Little Diddy Graphic Tees.

Comfortably U Boutique and gifts also offers Graphic tee printing on demand at the Maiden store.