Comfort in a song: There came a babe at Christmas
Comfort in a song: There came a babe at Christmas

The lyrics and music to “There Came a Babe at Christmas.”

Hickory’s Annie Nikbakht wrote a Christmas song in 1993. She is sharing it with us today.

She brought a copy of the song to me earlier this month, and today it has found a fitting place in our holiday Flair section.

Devoted readers may remember Annie, who penned a Christmas verse we featured in the paper in 2020.

I hope the words of the song, much like the verse Annie shared last year, will bring comfort and joy to our readers in this season of rebirth.

It’s been a year of loss, regret and disappointment. 2021 was also a year of strength in the face of adversity and a hallelujah chorus to finding joy in family, friends and faith.

God bless.

