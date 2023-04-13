Hickory beer festival

The 19th annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival will be on Saturday in downtown Hickory from 1-6 p.m.

There will be 49 craft breweries participating in this sampling event. All tasting tickets include a tasting glass that will be provided on the day of the event. The regulations of the new social district in downtown Hickory prohibits the use of glass serving containers, so the tasting glasses will be hard plastic.

This festival offers plenty for everyone, from inexperienced beer novices to hardened beerfest veterans. The festival will take place rain or shine. No one younger than 21 will be allowed to enter, including non-drinkers and designated drivers. Coolers, pets and children will not be allowed.

Tickets are $40 in advance for the beer tasting and $10 for a designated driver ticket. Ticket sales at the gate are cash only and will be $50 for the beer tasting and $10 for a designated driver.

Advance tickets are available at hickoryhops.com. Tickets are also available at the Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Tap Room and Amos Howards Restaurant & Brew Pub.

Hickory immigrant stories

The Western Piedmont Symphony and the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council present a community conversation featuring the stories of immigrants and refugees in the United States, particularly those within the Catawba Valley.

The free event will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Every faith around the world has a message about welcoming the strangers in our midst. This conversation will shed a new light on the stories of the immigrants and refugees in our community by lifting up their stories to the world and encouraging respectful discourse through questions and answers.

The conversation will be bookended by solo cello performances by Western Piedmont Symphony Acting Principal Cello Sam Magill. The evening’s speakers include immigrants from around the world who came to the Hickory area, their backgrounds and what brought them to the Catawba Valley.

This conversation will culminate with the Masterworks: The New Colossus concert with the Western Piedmont Symphony on April 22.

The program’s musical common thread is our shared immigrant story. The concert features world-renowned violinist Kinga Augustyn performing the “Violin Concerto in D Major op.35,” by Erich Korngold, as well as “Voices Shouting Out,” composed by 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Nkeiru Okoye, and the multimedia work “Ellis Island: The Dream for America” by Peter Boyer.

The Belk Centrum is at 625 Seventh Ave. NE, in Hickory.

Tickets for the April 22 Masterworks concert will be available for purchase at the community conversation event or at wpsymphony.org.

Play opens Friday

The Green Room Community Theatre’s production of the classic drama “Our Town” opens on Friday.

Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning show “Our Town” tells the story of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire and the lives of its inhabitants from 1901 to 1913.

Performances will be on April 14-23. On Fridays and Saturdays, the performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, the performances will be at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The box office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.

The Green Room Community Theatre is at 10 S. Main Ave., in Newton.

Adult prom Saturday

Comedian, actor and Hickory resident Jon Reep is hosting a second-chance prom for adults.

This event will be held at the Main Cellar City Club in downtown Hickory on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Main Cellar City Club is at 332 First Ave. SW, Suite A.

Tickets are $35 per person with proceeds going to Open Door Homeless Ministry, a nonprofit providing assistance to those in need through the distribution of clothing and food.

The prom will have a DJ playing 1980s and 1990s music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for alcoholic beverages. There will be a red-carpet entrance with photo opportunities and a contest during the evening to name the prom king and queen.

People are encouraged to wear 1980s and 1990s-style prom attire.