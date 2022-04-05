Comedian's appearance to benefit Backpack Program

NEWTON — The Backpack Program of The Corner Table is hosting its fourth annual Standup to Hunger fundraiser on Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Novel Taproom in Newton. The 2022 event is presented by Village Motors in Conover.

In partnership with Comedy Zone, the event will feature rising comedian Shaun Jones who has filmed on B.E.T’s "Comic View," Starz “1st Amendment Standup” and Robert Townsend’s “Partners in Crime-The Next Generation.” Jones has also starred in the 2003 motion picture “Shade” as the crooked poker player, Mr. Ose. "Shade" starred Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online or by calling 828-464-0355. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and seating is limited.

This show is for ages 21 and older, and the content shared is at the discretion of the comedian. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with Jones and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres prior to the show.

Sponsorships for the event are available and range from $150 to $1,000. Current 2022 sponsors include Village Motors of Conover, Catawba Pediatric Associates, Linthead Properties, Cargo Transporters, Shana & Jeffrey White, Donnie’s Tax Service, Greater Hickory Jaycees, Maiden Small Animal Hospital, Reg and Claudia Moore, Beckley, Whitener & Wetmore Wealth Advisors, Homes with Sheenia, Mark and Kim Bolick, Longworth Bail Bonds, and Telco Community Credit Union.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the mission of the Backpack Program. All funds received will be used to continue eliminating hunger as a barrier to a good education for local school children by providing bags of food each weekend of the school year.

“We’re excited to partner with Novel as they host the Backpack Program and help promote our annual Comedy show fundraiser. We encourage you to come out and spend the evening laughing your 'backpack off' all while raising vital funding for the program,” said Amanda Newton, Backpack Program coordinator. “The money we raise will make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate in our community.”

For more information about the event or for tickets, visit http://www.thecornertable.org/standup-to-hunger.