Before I really read a book, I read the land.
I could read the line a rabbit took through the snow or the paw print on a creekside stone. Freshwater mussels wrote their stories in the sandbars of Salt Creek where the history of the planet was found between the hard covers of fossilized rocks. From an early age it was clear that the entire world was a book to be read by the wide-eyed and wonder-filled.
After years of fishing and hunting instead of studying for school, I finally got hooked on books thanks to my 10th grade English teacher Miss Mary Himes.
One day she handed me a book she said I might find interesting, “Manchild in the Promised Land” by the African-American novelist Claude Brown. Brown’s book is celebrated now for its gritty urban realism. However, it has been banned many times since its publication in 1965. I remember reading “Manchild in the Promised Land” in the summer of 1969. I was de-tasseling corn under a blazing August sun. During water breaks I would crouch down between the mile-long corn rows while my fellow workers wrestled with each other like ferocious dirt-devils.
Reading “Man Child in the Promised Land” was an unsettling experience. The book was set in the heroin-haunted streets of Harlem, and I lived in the pure plains of the Midwest. There were no people of color living within 50 miles of us. So, “Manchild in the Promised Land” not only opened my eyes to the social injustices at work in our country, it also opened my heart and made me want to do something about it.
I believe that public education is more than preparing young people for future employment. It’s more than saying the Pledge of Allegiance. It makes our worlds larger. It’s about increasing our capacity to be more compassionate towards others, particularly those we are tempted to demonize and discount. Reading and discussing hard, unsettling books in school is one of the most powerful ways to address the empathy deficit our communities are experiencing. Thank goodness Miss Himes was allowed to give me “Manchild in the Promised Land,” a book that had been banned for telling the truth.
Let’s not live behind high walls with hardened hearts. Let’s not ban compassion.