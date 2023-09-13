Book hearing on Monday

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education will make a decision on Monday whether or not to keep the book “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson in high school media centers. The special called meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the administration building, located at 2285 N. Anderson Ave., Newton.

The book has been through three reading committees. The middle school committee chose to remove it from middle school media centers, but the high school and district committees chose to keep it. Challenger Michelle Teague appealed the high school and district decisions, which raised the challenge to the school board level.