We are ready to start accepting your political letters to the editor.
The Hickory Daily Record is accepting the letters, starting today. We will continue to accept letters until Oct. 13, a few days before early voting starts.
That’s about a month for people to email a letter to
news@hickoryrecord.com.
Our goal is to publish most if not all of the letters prior to early voting.
And we politely ask that if you are writing a letter of support for your candidate (Catawba County or otherwise), please be sure to include a line or two about the qualifications of the candidate. You may think Matthew is a fine choice for office because he is your uncle and he did not tell Mom or Dad about the time you swung down off a tree branch and kicked your cousin in the face. That’s a good reason for you to cast that ballot but the rest of us might enjoy a more persuasive argument on his behalf.
I would add that we are not fond of form letters. So, if you copy a letter or make a near-copy of another letter, we reserve the right not to run both.
When writing about a candidate share your knowledge or ideas, not those of someone else.
During the November election, we will vote on candidates for office in Newton, Hickory, Maiden, Catawba, Conover and more.
Lots of folks don’t vote in a year where there’s no presidential candidate on the ballot. I can assure you, after covering elections for nearly 40 years, the votes you cast for your city and county leaders impact this community more than any vote you’ve ever cast for a president.
We want to hear from you, just remember the dates.
Political letters start today. We will stop accepting submissions on Oct. 13 and we hope to run all letters by the start of early voting.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
