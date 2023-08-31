In times of trouble, the Hickory Daily Record is there.

Our newsroom picked up 13 awards last week in a statewide contest that recognizes the best and brightest journalists in North Carolina.

Every reporter and photographer on our staff was honored. We won in almost every category, including sports, photography, video, breaking news and general news.

Why does that matter?

For the newsroom, it’s an affirmation that our work stacks up to the efforts of our peers.

But none of the journalism we practice is driven by awards. Instead, we dig into the stories that matter in our community. Some are more serious than others, but our aim is for all the content to matter to you.

We know what readers care about because we track which stories are most popular. I have a screen up on my computer as I write this that tells me how many people have read our stories online in the last 30 minutes. I refer to this screen frequently.

I am proud of our award winners.

But I am far more proud of the work we do day-to-day to tell the stories that the people of the Greater Hickory area and Catawba County both need to know and enjoy.

Thank you for supporting local journalism.