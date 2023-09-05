I awoke on Saturday morning to the news of the passing of my all-time favorite songwriter and performer, Jimmy Buffett. Memories flooded my mind and tears flooded my eyes. To use Buffett’s own words from the song “Book on the Shelf” where he sings “memories like meteors fly through my head.” His music truly was the soundtrack of my life.

To put my lifelong love of Jimmy Buffett in perspective, I was introduced to his music by my father when my age was single digits and Buffett still had long flowing hair. Buffett’s albums were a staple in our home, but when “Coconut Telegraph” came out in 1981, I became a Buffett fan (aka a Parrot Head) in my own right. I still believe that album may be the best of his career. The songs resonated with me when I was 10 and they still resonate with me now, just in different ways. That’s a great album.

It contained a song called “Little Miss Magic,” which fellow Parrot Heads are always surprised to learn is my favorite Buffett song since it was never a hit and remains a little-known track in his music catalog. Nevertheless, it inspired me decades later to register my adorable cocker spaniel puppy with the name Little Miss Magic Melody.

I went to my first Jimmy Buffett concert in my 20s and became hooked on his live shows. It was an atmosphere like no other. I’ve lost track of how many times I saw him in concert, but I can assure you flowered shirts, parrot hats, tailgating, and fun are bountiful at every show.

His music is often described as an “island escape lifestyle” and who couldn’t use some more of that? Buffett opened his first Margaritaville store in his beloved Key West in 1985. It took me a long time, but I finally made it to Key West about a decade ago. It was fitting that my dad and I made the road trip from Fort Lauderdale together. Our first stop when we arrived was, of course, for margaritas at the original Margaritaville.

Who would have dreamed that little spot would be the beginning of a business empire which would grow to include restaurants, casinos, hotels and even a cruise ship? I share Buffett’s love of tropical locales and have sought out his restaurants from Myrtle Beach to Maui.

In fact, my most unforgettable Jimmy Buffett memory occurred in Myrtle Beach at his Margaritaville restaurant in July 2004. My boyfriend (now-husband) and I were in town on vacation and had dropped in for lunch. We had ordered drinks and were trying to decide on our entrees when the waiter returned to our table appearing positively giddy. In hushed tones, he told us he probably shouldn’t say anything, but he could not contain himself because Jimmy Buffett was there in the kitchen of the restaurant at that very moment!

Apparently, Buffett had been in Savannah on vacation and decided to drop in on the Myrtle Beach restaurant for an unannounced visit with his staff. Excited at the prospect of catching a glimpse of him, we began watching all doors to the kitchen intently.

Sure enough, in just a moment, an unassuming man in a white t-shirt and white ball cap strolled out of the kitchen and up the stairs to the empty second floor dining area where employees began gathering. Now it was me who could not contain herself. I told my husband I was going upstairs to try to meet Jimmy Buffett.

My husband was shocked I was going to try to infiltrate their staff meeting, but I could not be deterred. I told him that surely, as a paying customer, they wouldn’t throw me out of the restaurant for going upstairs. I suggested the worst they would do was tell me to go back to my table, but the risk was well worth it for the chance to meet one of my musical heroes!

My husband agreed so we headed upstairs like we owned the place. Another customer and her young son had spotted Jimmy also and were steps in front of us heading up the stairs. As we approached the staff meeting, that other customer called out to Jimmy and asked if she could get an autograph.

Jimmy turned and politely said he was meeting with his staff right then, but if we wouldn’t mind waiting just a couple of minutes, he would be happy to speak with us. I was ecstatic! I couldn’t believe this was happening. He was going to speak with us! But would you believe the other customer refused to wait so she and her son left and went back downstairs?

After only a few minutes, Jimmy wrapped up his meeting and approached us with a big smile and handshakes. It was only then that it occurred to me that I should have been thinking of something to say while I was waiting. I was truly rendered speechless. Meanwhile, my husband was chattering away with Jimmy, telling him how I had been a fan my whole life, and complimenting him on the great concert we had seen him perform that spring. I think I may have muttered hi or nice to meet you. It’s a blur. The only thing I definitively remember is that I asked if I could take a picture with him and that waiter got a big tip!

My Dad was the first person we called afterward. We spent the rest of that vacation on Cloud 9. We kept questioning whether that incredible chance encounter actually happened or was just a dream. But gratefully, the only words I had managed to say resulted in me having the picture to prove it was real.

Jimmy Buffett brought immeasurable joy to me and so many others with his music. If you only knew him for his party songs like “Margaritaville” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” you were missing a wealth of his poetry, philosophy, and gratitude for life.

His 2020 song, “Book on the Shelf,” ends with these lyrics: “I guess music and lyrics are what I do best. I’m all done explaining or passing some test. So, pour me another, it’s good for my health. I’m not ready to put the book on the shelf. I’ll keep scribblin’ on pages, not jumpin’ off stages. Not ready to put the book on the shelf.”

I know Buffett’s legacy will live on long after him, but I think I speak for all the Parrot Heads when I say we were definitely not ready to put the book on the shelf.