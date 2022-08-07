Column: Work with nature to rid garden of pests

It’s hot outside, but you make your way to your flower beds, dodging June bugs, and lean over to smell a rose, coming face to face with a cluster of Japanese beetles, who have feasted and destroyed the beautiful bloom.

The Japanese beetles seem to be everywhere, not just the roses, but the rose of Sharon, crape myrtles, Japanese maple — everywhere. You head out to the garden, only to find more pests: holes in the green bean leaves, potato bugs on the potatoes, hornworms on the tomatoes, and don’t forget aphids, slugs, snails, white flies and on and on.

Now comes the hard part: How to get rid of them? Store shelves are full of sprays, granules and bait traps. The real question is, how comfortable are you with applying insecticides to your plants?

Neem oil is a popular choice, but is it natural and safe? Natural? Yes, Neem oil is a naturally occurring pesticide found in seeds from the neem tree. Safe? That depends. Neem oil is nonselective, and can absolutely hurt a pollinator if they receive a direct hit of the spray. The oil can fill tiny openings that allow the inflow of oxygen.

A trap crop can be successful option. The trick to a trap crop is to find something Japanese beetles find delicious, like yellow primrose or borage. Plant the trap crop away from the area infested with Japanese beetles, check the trap crop and when it is covered with Japanese beetles, treat that plant with an insecticide. You also can cover the plant with a paper bag, cut the stem, then dump the bugs into a bucket of soapy water.

If you decide to go the store bought route, read the labels. Let me repeat that: Read. The. Labels. For your own safety, the plants and the environment.

Consider a more natural course of action. A mixture of pepper and garlic sprayed on plants seem to deter groundhogs.

Put on a glove and hand pick eggs and bugs. Drop the bugs in a bucket of water with detergent, or if you have chickens, they will happily eat them.

Plant some herbs that bugs don’t like, such as, chives, parsley, mint, dill, basil, cilantro and sage.

Allow birds, frogs, spiders and predatory insects to live in your garden. Know what a praying mantis egg sac looks like and leave it be. I’m hoping, now that the birds have eaten all of my blueberries, they will have the courtesy to come back and eat some bugs.

Sometimes, Mother Nature lends a helping hand. One evening I noticed holes in the potato plants and planned to start picking potato bugs in the morning. When I arrived with my bucket of soapy water, I noticed that assassin bugs had arrived and were taking care of the problem.

Have aphids? A blast from the water hose will take care of them. Slugs? Share a beer with them. In the evening, pour beer into a saucer and the next morning dump the drowned slugs.

When choosing the route you are going to take for pest control, choose wisely. Educate yourself, know what you are using and for what. Read those labels and follow the directions. More is never better. Use sparingly and only when necessary. Avoid flowers and host plants that butterflies and pollinators frequent. Instead of spraying everything to get rid of aphids, use the garden hose, or order Ladybugs and release them in your garden. With some good decisions, you can work with nature, not against it, to create a balanced ecosystem in your garden.