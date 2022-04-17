Column: Wind, cold did not derail my first movie moment; reporter portrays hippie in film shot in Statesville

It was a frigid, windy morning when the cameras began rolling for the movie, “A Knight to Remember.” The title was fitting, since getting to participate in a real movie is an experience I will never forget.

Even in the cold, I had a fun and interesting experience. I have never acted, nor planned to be part of any theater production, let alone a movie.

Playing a part in the movie was a spontaneous decision I made after my friend Kristen Hart, Hickory Police Department’s media coordinator, said she was asked to be an extra while the crew was filming at the police station. We decided we would do it together, which was another reason the experience was enjoyable.

The day got colder by the hour as the clouds began rolling in, but the scenes were meant to take place in the blazing heat of Texas. The script said the temperature of the set was 110 degrees — in reality it was below 50 with wind speeds between eight and 12 miles per hour.

We weren’t able to wear our jackets while cameras were rolling, so I left mine in the dressing rooms. I didn’t want to fool with trying to hide it between takes.

The winds were so strong at one point a large protest sign my character held was nearly ripped from my hands. Hart and I were playing hippies protesting while Vietnam veterans returned from the war, along with 10 to 15 other extras.

We were all dressed in thin, lacy, flowy garments that provided little protection from the bitter winds. Between takes, we would huddle closely together for warmth and joke about how we were embracing the free love mindset. By the end of the day, my lips were completely chapped and any exposed skin was as white as paper splotched with pink and purple.

We arrived at the Statesville Municipal Airport to film at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. I came already dressed in costume. I wore my favorite pair of brown bell bottom jeans, a layered mauve-colored lace shirt, a suede vest with long fringe tassels and a wooden peace sign necklace with matching beaded bracelets.

Around 10 a.m., the entire cast met for prayer and a production meeting before filming began. During the meeting, the director, Scott McClannahan, explained what the movie was about and informed us there would be some tense emotional scenes. He said the movie would follow a Vietnam veteran and his struggle with post traumatic stress disorder after returning from the war.

Country music artist Ryan Weaver played the lead character, David “Shepherd” Knight. I got to play a hippie in two scenes. In the first, Shepherd and three other veterans exited a plane after returning home from Vietnam.

During the scene, the extras were behind a fence shouting and protesting. I held a large poster board that read, “Peace not war,” in rainbow lettering written around flowers and a peace sign in the middle. I screamed, “Make love not war,” until my throat was on fire. The scene took over an hour to film, with multiple takes. I stopped counting after five.

As much as I loved being part of the movie, I didn’t enjoy shouting things like, “baby killer,” though I know that is accurate to what many Vietnam veterans experienced when returning home. It made me think about how awful Vietnam veterans must have felt returning home to angry protesters after witnessing so many horrors overseas.

In the second scene, Shepherd was confronted by protesters as he left the airport. This scene was interesting to me because the extras pantomimed our roles, our voices would be dubbed over later. Only the characters with lines spoke while the scene was filmed.

As Shepherd left the airport, he was confronted by two hippies, a Black Panther and a veteran who served in a different war. In this scene I held a handful of pink and white daisies and a smaller sign that read, “Peace,” with a drawing of a dove. I mouthed, “Love not war,” as I waved my sign and tried to look as mean as possible.

It was hard to look angry since I kept fighting off yawns while pretending to yell. I was not tired, just a natural reaction from opening my mouth widely without saying anything. McClannahan placed me right behind the action; so many times I would be fighting off a yawn with the camera pointed almost directly at me. I worried about messing up the shot every time.

McClannahan also had protesters, including my character, walking around in different directions throughout the scene while still pretending to shout at Shepherd. Filming was finally over around 3 p.m.

Weaver came up after filming ended to introduce himself and take a photo with everyone. He then took the time to take individual pictures with any cast member who approached him. During filming, he was so into his character he seemed rough and unapproachable, but after filming he was extremely friendly and easy to talk to.

I am thankful I decided to tag along with Hart. The day was long, but it is an experience I never thought I would get.

I have a new respect for actors and everyone involved in film production. I figured it was a complicated process, but I never knew how much time and effort goes into a movie until now.

If you ever have the chance to be part of a movie, I highly suggest you take it. The film, “A Knight to Remember,” is slated for release in 2023.

Sarah Johnson is a reporter with the Hickory Daily Record.

