Column: Where have all the monarchs gone?

So, in short, monarchs lay their eggs in the milkweed and the caterpillars only eat the milkweed. Decline of milkweed leads to decline in monarch butterflies, simple as that. At the garden center, we sold quite a few milkweed (asclepias incarnate) and butterfly weed (asclpia tuberosa), both of which are vital to the survival of the monarch butterfly. The sad fact is, the monarch butterfly population has declined by 86% over the last 20 year, so next spring, find a spot in your garden for these two native perennials, because every little bit helps, And to my sister, if you are reading this, because if you’re not…shame on you, if I see your monarch, I’ll be sure to tell him you said “hello”.