Spring has decided to arrive early. I mean really early.

February had us in the 70s with buds swelling, grass greening, and peepers peeping. Now here we are, barely into the second week of March and pears are almost done blooming, forsythia is a riot of color, cherries are stunning and hardwoods are leafing out.

Mother Nature is throwing us for a loop.

So what is in store for this spring? Your guess is as good as mine. March may continue as a lamb, we can only hope, or it may come back at us like a lion, which is much more likely.

So what if we are hit with a freeze? There will be some damage and there will be lost blooms, but if the temperatures don’t drop into the mid or lower 20s, we will avoid serious damage.

Sap in the Japanese maples is beginning to rise and if temperatures drop down low enough and long enough, the sap could freeze, cracking the trunks.

Some plants will take longer to recover. Fruit trees may not produce this year.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Trees have the ability to leaf out again if the initial growth is damaged or destroyed and shrubs have only suffered a temporary setback, possibly bypassing some bloom time. Spring, however, will continue and we will soon forget this period of crazy weather as we get ready for whatever kind summer we have to look forward to.

Healthy, well-established trees and shrubs will produce additional growth within a few weeks. Good care during the remainder of the year, such as watering during dry periods, should aid the recovery of trees and shrubs planted within the past two or three years.

Let’s hope the coming weeks do not have any major surprises for us.

If we do get snow, you can always spray paint some tulips in the snow to help you through.

So my advice for this spring is to buckle-up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.