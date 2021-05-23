 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Weeds are in the eye of the beholder
0 comments
alert top story

Column: Weeds are in the eye of the beholder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are in the nursery, landscape and garden center business, so our job is to design, grow, sell, install and maintain our customers’ yards — a job we love. It’s a little stressful when we see plants struggling in this heat, a fungus developing in the middle of a green lawn or, gasp, weeds.

Weeds is a four-letter word — with an ‘s’ at the end. When I waited tables in college and someone said they were “in the weeds,” that meant they were way behind and needed help, so even outside the garden industry, weeds are a bad thing.

We own 25-plus acres and try to keep our weeds to the naturalized area, away from the nursery, which is where I sometimes see deer and turkey. One evening I took my camera to look for something interesting to snap a picture of. What I found were wildflowers, or weeds, to a maintained landscape.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There was an abundance of delicate Queen Anne’s lace, roadside asters, purple thistles and some strange reddish thing with green treadles, which was really cool.

Some of the wild grasses with the arching habits and golden tones rivaled some of the ornamental grasses I sell at the garden center. There were wild daisies to petal-pluck to see if you were loved and buttercups to hold under someone’s chin to find out who loved butter.

Heading back to the house I caught sight of a dandelion puff-ball. In our household, a dried dandelion became a wishing flower. My youngest daughter would see a wishing flower, dash over to it, and carefully pick it, so as not to release its magic accidently. Holding it firmly yet carefully, she would close her eyes and say, “I wish, I wish, I was a princess,” then blow the magic into the air. And it really worked! Upon opening her eyes, she had become a princess, and I dare anyone to argue with me.

So, a weed is in the eye of the beholder — a rose is a weed in a cornfield and a dried dandelion becomes a wishing flower in the hands of a child.

032821-hdr-flair-rubner-mug

Laurie Rubner

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eurovision 2021: Italian rock band Maneskin wins contest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert