Column: Weeds are in the eye of the beholder

We are in the nursery, landscape and garden center business, so our job is to design, grow, sell, install and maintain our customers’ yards — a job we love. It’s a little stressful when we see plants struggling in this heat, a fungus developing in the middle of a green lawn or, gasp, weeds.

Weeds is a four-letter word — with an ‘s’ at the end. When I waited tables in college and someone said they were “in the weeds,” that meant they were way behind and needed help, so even outside the garden industry, weeds are a bad thing.

We own 25-plus acres and try to keep our weeds to the naturalized area, away from the nursery, which is where I sometimes see deer and turkey. One evening I took my camera to look for something interesting to snap a picture of. What I found were wildflowers, or weeds, to a maintained landscape.

There was an abundance of delicate Queen Anne’s lace, roadside asters, purple thistles and some strange reddish thing with green treadles, which was really cool.

Some of the wild grasses with the arching habits and golden tones rivaled some of the ornamental grasses I sell at the garden center. There were wild daisies to petal-pluck to see if you were loved and buttercups to hold under someone’s chin to find out who loved butter.