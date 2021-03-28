Column: Want a vegetable garden? Follow these tips

Vegetable gardening is a satisfying way to dramatically improve your health by eating more produce, getting in more activity, managing stress, connecting with nature, reducing screen time, and feeling more resilient. There is so much information it can seem overwhelming. This column is designed to break the process into simple steps.
Choose a site
Choose a spot with at least 6-8 hours of unfiltered, full sun. Make sure this area is well-drained, not a place with large puddles during a rainstorm. Consider wildlife and how you will protect your garden from it.
Make a plan for what you want to grow
Decide what the main goals of your veggie garden are; be sure to involve the whole family so that everyone feels some ownership in the process. Examples of garden goals include:
Eat a salad from the garden every day.
To meet that goal, focus on growing a diversity of greens and consider heat and cold tolerant options.
Can tomato sauce for the season.
To achieve that goal, focus on Roma type tomatoes.
Get more food security from your garden.
This will require a focus on calorie-dense veggies with good storability, like sweet potato, winter squash and Irish potato.
Build community.
Start with a focus on produce that is easier to share, like root crops, or celebration favorites like watermelon.
Prepare your soil
Take a soil sample for an N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services soil test (it takes three weeks to get results online) or a private lab test such as Water’s Agriculture Labs (it takes 48 hours to get results for a $10 fee). Spread the needed lime, phosphorus and potassium on the area (you have this information from the soil sample test results).
If you are planting blueberries, call the extension office to help you add the right amount of sulfur to get your pH below 5.0. Typically, 2 pounds of wettable sulfur per 100 square feet will lower your pH by one full point (e.g. from 5.9 to 4.9). Lime and phosphorus are very slow moving in the soil, so spread these nutrients before you till so that the tillage will get those inputs into the root zone where they are needed. Form the beds and walkways by pulling soil from the walkway areas into the bed area.
It is a good idea to measure and pull strings across the field to guide this process and assure straight beds with desired dimensions. I like beds that are 30 inches wide and walkways that are wide enough for my wheelbarrow — 24 inches. You don’t need lumber or even borders to make raised beds, just pull all the soil from the walkway into the raised bed and cover the sides of the raised bed in mulch to hold in place. This is the cheap and easy raised-bed method!
Set up irrigation
Of course, you can irrigate the old-fashioned way with a hose or even buckets (great exercise!). Be sure to avoid getting plant leaves wet when you water. One of the best ways to minimize plant foliar fungal diseases is to minimize leaf wetness time. Soaker hoses are OK, but we don’t recommend them because they clog easily. Set a drip line, transplant or direct seed along the line, then cover in leaf mulch to hold the moisture and minimize weeds.
Plant or transplant?
You can start your own transplants, buy from a local greenhouse or garden store, or direct seed in the bed. Most small-seeded veggies do best with transplants and many large-seeded veggies are best planted directly. There are lots of exceptions to this and many veggies can be planted both ways — various leafy greens for example. Transplant: tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, cauliflower. Direct seed: beans, corn, okra, seed potato, sweet potato slips, most root crops.
Fertilize
Each crop has a different fertilizing schedule, but here is a very general fertilizing plan: Put all needed phosphorus and potassium (unless very sandy soils) out at planting.
For a one-and-done harvest crop like sweet corn, put out 20% of the needed nitrogen at planting and 80% 4-6 weeks later, depending on growth. For sweet corn, the critical stage for nitrogen application is when it reaches a height of approximately 2 feet, or about knee-high.
For crops with continuous fruiting through the season like tomato, pepper and okra, put 20% of the needed nitrogen out at planting, 20% three weeks later, before fruiting, and then 10% every 2-3 weeks after flowering/fruit set.
During flowering and fruit set, give the crop more potassium than nitrogen in most cases. Be sure to apply some micronutrients such as boron. Put two level tablespoons of borax in 1 gallon of water and apply to 100 feet of row. Don’t overdo it because boron toxicity can occur!
Manage weeds
Don’t bring in weed seeds. Weed seeds can hitch a ride on shoes, equipment, soil, and inputs like manure. Keep the ground covered with mulch. Kill weeds when they are small.
Manage insects
Take a picture of the insect pest and send it to the extension office for identification or take a look at online resources to identify the insect. Based on insect identification and degree of infestation, you can develop a management plan — don’t just start spraying when you see insects! Most insects in your garden are beneficial.
Harvest and preserve your produce
You can freeze, pickle, can, ferment, dehydrate, or simply store at the proper temperature anything that you can grow in your garden. This will allow you to eat from your garden all year.
George Place works to provide garden, commercial vegetable, and row crop producers with information, consultation and technical training to achieve production goals, according to the Catawba County Cooperative Extension website.