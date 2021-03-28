Column: Want a vegetable garden? Follow these tips

Build community.

Start with a focus on produce that is easier to share, like root crops, or celebration favorites like watermelon.

Prepare your soil

Take a soil sample for an N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services soil test (it takes three weeks to get results online) or a private lab test such as Water’s Agriculture Labs (it takes 48 hours to get results for a $10 fee). Spread the needed lime, phosphorus and potassium on the area (you have this information from the soil sample test results).

If you are planting blueberries, call the extension office to help you add the right amount of sulfur to get your pH below 5.0. Typically, 2 pounds of wettable sulfur per 100 square feet will lower your pH by one full point (e.g. from 5.9 to 4.9). Lime and phosphorus are very slow moving in the soil, so spread these nutrients before you till so that the tillage will get those inputs into the root zone where they are needed. Form the beds and walkways by pulling soil from the walkway areas into the bed area.

