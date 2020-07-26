Column: Visit to former pharmacy is medicine for the soul

Dr. Billy Price took me on a sweet stroll down memory lane the other day.
The recollection destination was the former Conover Drug on 1st St. East, the place to which a Conover kid such as I could go without begging adult transportation. I’d just hop on my bicycle and pedal about three quarters of a mile, and I’d be in what was one of my little city’s favorite places for both kids and adults. I’d plop down on a soda fountain stool, devour a bag of barbecue corn chips washed down with a cherry Sprite, and then wander to the comic book section to select a new Archie Comics before paying and pedaling home.
Grown-ups passed up the stools in want of booths, where they’d drink coffee, eat sandwiches, and gossip, while druggist, store owner, and Billy’s dad Bill Price filled prescriptions, counseled folks about their meds and ailments, and visited with whoever stopped by. Bill was a kind, compassionate man whom everyone loved.
Billy and I not only talked at length about Conover Drug, his father, and Billy’s career, but we did it while sitting in the building that at one time housed the pharmacy, soda fountain, and sundries counters. It’s now the location of Billy’s medical practice – has been for a while. I’m finally sharing the story of a kid who greatly admired his dad and figured he’d wind up in the same place someday. Little did he know how unexpected and challenging the trip would be.
Billy took me back to the 1930s when Conover Drug was in its original location on 1st Ave. South. Pharmacist Boyd Kunkle owned it, followed in the 1940s by druggist Coley Yoder, who with his wife Marie, bought and ran the place. Then came the 1950s and newly graduated pharmacist and Newton native Bill Price, who began working for the Yoders.
Across 1st Ave. South and a little farther up the road was the competition: Bowman Drug, owned by druggist Carl Bowman. In the 1950s he employed a dark-haired beauty named Hilda Spencer to work as a soda jerk. She must have been pretty good at it because, as Billy said, Coley Yoder “stole” her to work at his drugstore. Then Bill turned thief and stole Hilda’s heart. The couple married Christmas Eve of the following year, 1955. Five years later, they bought Conover Drug.
“It was old,” said Billy. “I mean old.”
Bill opened 8:30 to 10:30 every Sunday morning, closed for church, and then reopened at 2 p.m. In North Carolina in the early 1960s, there was a blue law, a type of morality statute warning against businesses opening prior to noon on Sunday. “He got around it because he filled prescriptions during this time,” said Billy. What was mostly happening, though, was men were skipping Sunday school and gathering for Cokes and conversation instead.
“One Sunday morning, a man stood up at the fountain, and his foot went through a rotten place in the floor,” Billy reported, saying the guy didn’t get hurt, but the floor was judged unable to be fixed.
The Conover post office had moved from First Ave. South. to its current location on First St. East, so Bill relocated to the old P.O. building for one year, during which he had a new Conover Drug built next to the new post office. It opened in 1964 with two pharmacists, Bill and Charles Carpenter, and three women who operated the soda fountain and sold over-the-counter medicines and sundries. The women included Bill’s sister Rhoda Laffon, Margaret Herman, and Maxine Isenhower.
“I came to work here when I was 12,” said Billy, who described himself as “a man-powered weed eater.” He was the person who cleaned up behind the store, pulling weeds, sweeping up trash, etc. “Dad believed you worked,” Billy announced. “I was then promoted to mopping floors and ultimately a soda jerk. We’d make 40 milkshakes on a Sunday afternoon.” From 2 to 6 p.m. only Billy and his dad manned the drug store.
“Dad finally moved me to the prescriptions department around 1973. I know what he was doing,” said Billy. “He was training me so I knew everything about this business. Pop was smart.”
Billy, a 1974 Newton-Conover High School graduate, had been at UNC-Chapel Hill only eight weeks when Bill died of a heart attack. Bill was 47. Hilda was left with a drug store, two teenage sons including Billy and his younger brother Alex, and a 5-year-old daughter, Tamara. “I was no longer a long-haired kind of happy-go-lucky party person,” said Billy, who’d planned to become a pharmacist but hadn’t experienced an urgency about it. “I felt a sense of obligation to come back and pick up where Dad left off,” said Billy. Hilda hired a pharmacist to keep the drug store going until Billy completed pharmacy school.
Tragedy wasn’t finished with the Price family. Not quite two months after Bill’s unexpected death, Tamara was struck and killed by a school bus. Hearts broken, Hilda, Billy, and Alex carried on. In 1979, Billy Price, now a registered pharmacist, picked up where Bill had left off. Later that year, Billy married Donna Davis of Hudson.
Though they were both UNC-Chapel Hill students with Billy in pharmacy school and Donna studying psychology. The couple first laid eyes on each other in Conover. “We met [at Conover Drug] just like my mom and dad,” said a smiling Billy. “We started dating and never dated anyone else.” They married Oct. 6, 1979. Not long afterward, Hilda visited them on a Sunday afternoon, her arms laden with a pressure cooker and large containers.
“[Mom] made all the food for the drugstore,” said Billy. “Forty pounds of chicken salad a week, pimento cheese, egg salad, chili for the hot dogs ... They’d sell out every day.” Billy explained that for decades her mother had spent every Sunday afternoon making the food that was sold at Conover Drug’s lunch counter. Hilda was ready to pass the cooking baton to Donna, who graciously accepted it.
Billy and Donna ran Conover Drug until 1986 when Billy was accepted to East Carolina University School of Medicine. They sold the drugstore business (not the building) to pharmacist Bill Busbee (who later moved the business) and then with 2-year-old daughter Meredith in tow, headed for Greenville, NC.
The idea of becoming a physician – an internist – had been on Billy’s mind since his senior year in pharmacy school when he’d gone on rounds with an internal medicine team. “I wanted to take a more active role in caring for people,” Billy explained. In May 1990, he graduated first in his class.
After his residency in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Billy joined Catawba Valley Internal Medicine until 2014 when he became B.L. (Lee) Price Medical Consultants, “a niche practice whereby I contract directly with companies to provide primary care to their employees,” Billy shared. “Currently, I have six companies and 650 employees I care for.” In addition, he serves as the medical director for Catawba County Public Health, the medical director of Healthgram, Inc. in Charlotte, and teaches pharmacology to physician assistant students at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he is the medical director for the PA program.
Billy’s medical practice is in the space that once housed Conover Drug. “I’m going to finish my career where I started,” said Billy, father of two and grandfather of one with another expected in October. His plan is to retire in about six years.
Donna Price changed careers as well several years ago, moving from psychology to interior design and decorating. She owns Bumblebee Interiors in Hickory.
On July 20, Hilda Price turned 93. “She never remarried,” said Billy. “[My dad] was the love of her life.” And she never sold the building in which Conover Drug had flourished.
Billy directed me to the place where the soda fountain had been. On the original floor were impressions that had been left by the counter stools. I saw where mine had been.
Good memories in that building, especially for a doctor who’s as kind and compassionate as the father he’ll always admire.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.