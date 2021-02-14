Column: Use clover to fertilize grass

Looking for a simple and fast way to determine if you need to add nitrogen to your yard or field? Then go for a walk! As you walk, randomly make 100 stops. At each stop, identify the grass at the toe of your shoe. If you see clover in at least 30 of those 100 stops, then you have enough nitrogen for your grass.

As I think back on my childhood, I can see my father as a young man, sitting on a Farmall H tractor, chewing on the stem of a four-leaf clover. He was able to see a four-leaf clover in any field of clover. When I looked at that same field, I only saw clovers with three leaves. When my dad was mowing a field, he could point out a four-leaf clover from his tractor seat. Many times in the spring, my dad brought home four-leaf clovers for my mother. She found one of those itty-bitty vases and put the clover in the vase, setting them in the center of our dining room table. We kids knew our father loved our mother! We were reminded of it every breakfast and every supper when we sat as a family, blessed the food, ate together, and looked at that center piece of four-leaf clovers.

