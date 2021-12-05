Column: Try making leaf mold; your plants will thank you

Fall is almost in our rearview mirror as we head quickly to winter. You can smell it in the air and feel the sharp chill in the mornings as you reach for a jacket.

That’s such a nice change from this summer, when it looked like there was no end in sight to our hot, dry months, and trying to dig a hole for a plant was almost impossible.

Part of living in the South is the heat and red clay soil, which is like trying to dig through brick when it has been a month, or longer, since we have seen any rain. So these colder temperatures and some rain are welcome relief. With fall comes leaves, which leads to raking. If you don’t want to try and dig through hard red clay next summer, do something useful with the leaves this season and make leaf mold. Leaf mold falls somewhere between shredded leaves and compost and is very easy to make.

