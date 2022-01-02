Column: This hydrangea changes with every season

I have so many favorite plants, but Hydrangea quercifolia or Oakleaf Hydrangea is one of my favorite favorites. It is a beautiful four-season plant that will change with every season, making it a rare find in the plant world.

Native to the southeast, it is a great addition to our local gardens. The Oakleaf will grow 6 to 8 feet, tall and wide, but dwarf varieties have become available over the past several years.

The large leaves emerge a light green in spring, turning deep green by summer, giving this plant a lush appearance. The summer bloom is a cone-shaped flower that can be a foot long. The blooms are primarily white, developing a pink tinge, and then a deeper russet as their season ends. The leaves of the Oakleaf hydrangea remain in place well into the winter. The leaves turn shades of deep purple and red, staying on the plant until November and sometimes into December.

Come January, when the leaves are finally gone, the beautiful peeling bark of the plant can be seen and, along with the dried flower heads, provide a good deal of winter interest that many gardens often lack.