Column: 'These people are fighters'

What comes to your mind when you imagine a person with Parkinson’s disease? Until a few days ago, the words caused me to remember an elderly neighbor who was wheelchair bound and always sad looking and a woman in her late 30s whose tremors were so severe that she was undergoing deep brain stimulation (DBS).
Then I got an email from Denise Wallace: “We were wondering if you could come to one of the classes that we have three times a week . . . It’s a boxing program [called Rock Steady Boxing] for people who have Parkinson’s. It makes a huge difference in the symptoms and mental well-being of the clients. We are like a family, and our coaches are all volunteers. They are phenomenal, and everyone who comes to see us is amazed by the effort we put into our exercises . . .
I went. I was amazed.
On a sunny but chilly Friday morning, I walked into Lake Hickory Muay Thai in Mountain View, where Rock Steady Boxing classes are held in the mornings, and children and adults practice Muay Thai — Thai boxing, the national sport of Thailand — in the evenings. Nine or 10 smiling people, ages 60 to 82, were gathered around a table, chatting, setting out water bottles, pulling off jackets, and pulling on sneakers in preparation for the day’s exercise session.
They looked just like the groups who meet at the YMCA for senior fitness programs. No one used a walker or a cane. No one struggled to stand before heading to the workout mat. One, a guy named Rob Fisher, was bouncing around like a first-grader who’d just been given the signal to head outside for recess. The group gathered in a circle to commence warm-up exercises as the youth fitness song “Go, You Chicken Fat, Go!” blared from the sound system.
I sat down with Lake Hickory Muay Thai owner J.T. Smith, a former international Muay Thai boxer, who also owns Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville. That’s where J.T. first offered Rock Steady Boxing. He explained, “Rock Steady is an international program that helps people with Parkinson’s fight back against their disease.” J.T. said the idea of “fighting back” was what appealed to him, a person whose life as a boxer had been about physical combat and defeating opponents.
“The idea is to help people at all levels [of the disease],” said J.T. He pointed at Rob and explained that he’d been diagnosed at age 38. “Within a few years, he spiraled,” said J.T., “and needed a walker. He found out about the Hickory Rock Steady program, and now he’s like a kid.”
Some history: According to www.rocksteadyboxing.org, “Rock Steady Boxing, the first [non-contact] boxing program of its kind in the country, was founded in 2006 by former Marion County (Indiana) Prosecutor, Scott C. Newman, who is living with Parkinson’s.” Scott’s friend, former Golden Gloves boxer Vince Perez, who decided that Scott “wouldn’t go down without a fight,” designed an exercise program “that attacks Parkinson’s at its vulnerable neurological points. His intuitive insight is now proven to have merit through an increasing body of medical research.”
Wanting to share the benefits of the exercise routine with other Parkinson’s patients, Scott and Vince founded Rock Steady Boxing and word spread. Today, people who want to become coaches train at Rock Steady’s international headquarters in Indianapolis or they complete online instruction.
Three years ago, Denise saw a video of “60 Minutes” contributor Lesley Stahl and her husband Aaron Latham, who has Parkinson’s, visiting a Rock Steady Boxing program (See YouTube “Boxing program trains patients to beat Parkinson's”). Denise, who’s had Parkinson’s 22 years and walked with two canes prior to discovering Rock Steady, sent recordings of the video to everyone she could think of in the Hickory area: gyms, boxing facilities, hospitals, Parkinson’s support groups, etc.
Jimmy Richardson, who owned Fight Club Hickory, responded to Denise’s plea that someone initiate Rock Steady in Catawba County. Fight Club trainers went to Indianapolis to study the program and then offered it at the Fight Club Hickory facility. Denise and several of her Parkinson’s friends happily took part. One and a half years later, Fight Club Hickory closed, and another gym in Hickory took on the Rock Steady Boxing program. Then that place went under.
“So we had to move again,” said Denise, who called J.T. about her group attending the classes in Mooresville. J.T. said he’d visit the group in Hickory, which he did, followed by his declaration that he was going to open a Hickory Muay Thai affiliate. He flew to Indianapolis for Rock Steady training. He said most of the trainees were physical therapists. “They knew nothing about boxing but much about Parkinson’s,” J.T. recalled. “I was the opposite.”
Rock Steady was available again in Hickory in March 2020. Because of COVID-19, far fewer men and women with Parkinson’s participated due to concerns about gatherings, but a small group began attending and still do so today. The hope is that past members as well as new ones will join when the coronavirus loses its punch.
So, how did J.T. get involved? He said he saw something about Rock Steady on his news feed one day years ago and began researching it. “I come from a background of full-contact fighting,” said J.T. “You can imagine my surprise when I found out some of the punches I was using to hurt people are actually very therapeutic to people with Parkinson’s. They struggle with balance, agility, speed, and hand-eye coordination. Boxers excel at all those things.”
J.T. suggested that less than 20 years ago, doctors were telling their Parkinson’s patients to get their affairs in order and then spend the rest of their lives in the security of a wheelchair. Balance issues and falling are not uncommon among those with Parkinson’s. “Neurologists are now getting on board,” said J.T.
Morning circle over, Denise, Rob, and the others headed to different parts of the gym to use the same equipment boxers use including punching bags, battle ropes, and small trampolines. They took turns pulling on gloves and getting into the ring with a coach, who held up focus mitts that participants punched.
Rock Steady volunteer coach Willie Harrison, whose husband Jim Harrison has Parkinson’s, explained that various activities, such as punching the mitts from different angles or switching up the hitting routine “changes the brain while in action.” She also explained that during the last 30 seconds in the ring, “they’re punching as hard and fast as they can.” Willie counts the punches.
“It’s important to us to measure their progress,” said J.T., who described baseline testing done on each Parkinson’s client before she or he begins the program. One is a sit-to-stand test, which counts the number of times the person can stand from a seated position in 30 seconds — arms crossed, no assistance.
Another evaluation is the Fullerton Advanced Balance test. “Ten different exercises to give us an accurate measurement of their balance,” said J.T. “The top score is 40. Rob scored a 26. Today he’s a 40 at age 60.” Rob also has trained to be a coach.
Switching symptoms of Parkinson’s, J.T. talked about some losing their senses of smell. He said he had a guy in Mooresville “who started training and got his sense of smell back.”
J.T. explained that Parkinson’s patients’ bodies no longer produce dopamine the way they should, the lack of which leads to a variety of symptoms. “When you exert yourself to the fullest, you get a natural burst of dopamine,” said J.T. “so what’s happening here is three times a week, we’re working these people to the point of exhaustion so they get that natural burst of dopamine.”
It's exhaustion the Rock Steady group seems eager to experience, excited to the point of being giddy to see each other and to begin their workout.
“These people are fighters,” J.T. concluded. “I don’t know if I’ve got it in me to do what they do.”
One more thing: If vigorous exercise and regular fellowship can work miracles for Parkinson’s patients, including those who are well into their senior years, imagine what it can do for everyone else.
