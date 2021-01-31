Column: 'These people are fighters'

What comes to your mind when you imagine a person with Parkinson’s disease? Until a few days ago, the words caused me to remember an elderly neighbor who was wheelchair bound and always sad looking and a woman in her late 30s whose tremors were so severe that she was undergoing deep brain stimulation (DBS).

Then I got an email from Denise Wallace: “We were wondering if you could come to one of the classes that we have three times a week . . . It’s a boxing program [called Rock Steady Boxing] for people who have Parkinson’s. It makes a huge difference in the symptoms and mental well-being of the clients. We are like a family, and our coaches are all volunteers. They are phenomenal, and everyone who comes to see us is amazed by the effort we put into our exercises . . .

I went. I was amazed.

On a sunny but chilly Friday morning, I walked into Lake Hickory Muay Thai in Mountain View, where Rock Steady Boxing classes are held in the mornings, and children and adults practice Muay Thai — Thai boxing, the national sport of Thailand — in the evenings. Nine or 10 smiling people, ages 60 to 82, were gathered around a table, chatting, setting out water bottles, pulling off jackets, and pulling on sneakers in preparation for the day’s exercise session.