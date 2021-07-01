Column: The world needs more math nerds who also play basketball

Donald Hicks runs the most unusual basketball camp around.
I had no idea what to expect when I visited the camp for the first time. I sat in a classroom packed with young people as they answered math problems faster than I could comprehend the question. I was impressed and confused. I thought this was a basketball camp.
Eventually, I understood that Donald is a nerd. Working on math and reading is as exciting to him as shooting hoops. If your child signs up for his camp, expect the youngster to learn grammar and accountability along with basketball fundamentals.
And I quickly realized that Donald feels that the best we can do for our next generation is to believe deeply in them. That’s what the camp is all about. He arranges food, guests and the camp schedule with the help of his family. The week is a giant undertaking, and the Hicks family manages it with faith and smiles.
I have visited Donald’s camps many times. I have never left feeling anything but fortunate that he allowed me to take part.
Donald is holding his 20th camp starting Monday.
The cost is $100. It is open to young men and women from first grade to high school seniors. The dates are July 5-9 at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton. The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. As always, there is some help available for those who cannot afford the tuition.
If you want to know more, call Donald at 828-461-6737.
I would say that any child who attends will leave the week uplifted.
I was confused by this so-called basketball camp when I first visited. But now it is clear to me. The world needs more nerds like Donald Hicks.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.