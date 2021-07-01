Column: The world needs more math nerds who also play basketball

Donald Hicks runs the most unusual basketball camp around.

I had no idea what to expect when I visited the camp for the first time. I sat in a classroom packed with young people as they answered math problems faster than I could comprehend the question. I was impressed and confused. I thought this was a basketball camp.

Eventually, I understood that Donald is a nerd. Working on math and reading is as exciting to him as shooting hoops. If your child signs up for his camp, expect the youngster to learn grammar and accountability along with basketball fundamentals.

And I quickly realized that Donald feels that the best we can do for our next generation is to believe deeply in them. That’s what the camp is all about. He arranges food, guests and the camp schedule with the help of his family. The week is a giant undertaking, and the Hicks family manages it with faith and smiles.

I have visited Donald’s camps many times. I have never left feeling anything but fortunate that he allowed me to take part.

Donald is holding his 20th camp starting Monday.