Column: The fading ghost gardens

Some friends had an old home on their property which had fallen into disrepair and needed to go.

I hate to see old homesteads disappear, but this one was getting dangerous and would have cost a fortune to restore. I was sad to see it go, but as a fitting ending to this home, the local fire department used it for a controlled-burn training session. So, that was a good thing.

I wanted to watch the burn, but it took place on a Saturday, and that is a busy day at the garden center. It did get me thinking about the disappearing homesteads which usually leave behind ghost gardens.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You have probably seen a ghost garden and not even realized it. Maybe it’s a very straight row of daffodils where a straight line seems so out of place or a pair of trees positioned just so to provide shade for something not there. Maybe a cluster of breathtakingly beautiful bearded irises mixed in a tangle of weeds. These are the remnants of a garden which once encircled a home, planted, so many years ago by someone long gone.

Who planted these bulbs and old rambling roses? Did some of these beauties fill a vase in the center of the kitchen table? Was fig jam once made from the overgrown tree? Did apple pies cool on a window ledge made from apples gathered from what is now a rotted stump?