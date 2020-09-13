Column: Teaching at home? 4 tips for survival from an experienced homeschooler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’re all worrying about our students, aren’t we? We can’t help it. Whether we have children or grandchildren who are trying to participate in some sort of educational environment during the COVID-19 pandemic or not, we’re all feeling the stress. It’s in the news every day — all day. From preschools to universities, every institution of learning is trying to figure out how best to instruct students without exposing them to the virus. At the same time, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors are attempting to master whatever sort of educational situation their charges have been placed in.

First, let’s don’t put any blame anywhere. Whether on the educator’s side of the equation or on the parent’s/student’s, it’s all foreign territory. We wouldn’t fault someone dumped unexpectedly in a strange land because she’s having trouble conversing, navigating, or behaving in a completely different culture. No one’s been trained in pandemic education, so let’s just give everyone points for trying, and if there’s anything any of us can do to help, let’s do it.