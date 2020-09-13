Column: Teaching at home? 4 tips for survival from an experienced homeschooler

We’re all worrying about our students, aren’t we? We can’t help it. Whether we have children or grandchildren who are trying to participate in some sort of educational environment during the COVID-19 pandemic or not, we’re all feeling the stress. It’s in the news every day — all day. From preschools to universities, every institution of learning is trying to figure out how best to instruct students without exposing them to the virus. At the same time, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors are attempting to master whatever sort of educational situation their charges have been placed in.
First, let’s don’t put any blame anywhere. Whether on the educator’s side of the equation or on the parent’s/student’s, it’s all foreign territory. We wouldn’t fault someone dumped unexpectedly in a strange land because she’s having trouble conversing, navigating, or behaving in a completely different culture. No one’s been trained in pandemic education, so let’s just give everyone points for trying, and if there’s anything any of us can do to help, let’s do it.
I’ve tried to think of a way I can help because I really feel for all involved. I turned to Amanda Gibson, a former elementary school teacher. She’s married to my cousin Bryan Gibson. They have eight children ages 6 to 22, all of whom have been or are being homeschooled — quite successfully! Yes, I’m biased, but I’m also sighted and hear pretty well, so there’s no denying the Gibson eight are well read and well rounded, polite, and oh so sociable. Besides reading, writing, and arithmetic, they research topics of their choosing, tend vegetable gardens, go on field trips (well, used to), play instruments, dance, sing, play sports, act in theater productions (again, well, used to), etc., etc.
When I approached Amanda for ideas for parents whose children are “schooling at home,” as Amanda called it, she first shared that “even homeschool families aren’t homeschooling the way we would typically homeschool. No going to parks, co-op groups, or classes . . .” Co-op groups are gatherings of homeschooled children and their parents during which parents take turns teaching, usually based on strengths. For example, a parent might be musically inclined, so he leads a music class. In some cases, parents invite or hire instructors for specific lessons, such as a professional writer to work with a group of high school students.
By “classes,” Amanda meant lessons: dance, theater, and so forth.
Amanda then made sure I understood the difference between homeschooling and schooling at home. Basically, homeschooling means the parent chooses the curriculum, sets the schedule, and pays for all materials, including online classes in which children may participate with the parent serving in a clarifying position — making sure the child understands what she’s doing.
Homeschool parents spend much time and energy researching and talking to other parents about the best ways to go about the business of educating at home. There are many ways it’s accomplished. Some are exploratory; some are highly structured; some are a mixture.
One thing a homeschool parent takes into consideration is how her child learns best. Amanda has children who love to learn by reading; others want to be hands-on; still others want to gain knowledge by watching videos about topics. There’s the obligatory work, of course: writing, reading, researching, math, science, history, current events, and the like, but it’s often accomplished under theme umbrellas of the children’s choosing.
Students who are schooling at home follow their school system’s curriculum, and if there’s online learning involved, such as Zoom classes, the students and parents must adhere to their school’s schedule, meaning they have to get online at prescribed times. And, the basic materials are provided by the school. Some schools, for instance, have distributed iPads pre-loaded with specific learning apps.
Amanda had no magic formula to offer parents whose children are schooling at home, but she did have some advice, all of which is also useful during non-pandemic times — you know, the good old days when parents had to worry only about helping with homework.
Said Amanda:
1. Know that you can do this. You aren’t going to be perfect, but you can do it.
2. Ask for help and clarification from your child’s teacher. There should be good communication with teachers so you fully understand the expectations.
3. Have set times and designated locations in the home to do school work. Maintain a routine and an established learning environment.
4. Encourage kids to pursue what they’re interested in. For example, watch online videos about airplane pilots or marine biology. Then take it a step further and invite your children to share what they’ve learned, expressing themselves according to their favorite styles of communication: writing, drawing, building models with Legos, putting on plays, composing pieces of music. They can share their newly found knowledge with the immediate family or with distant relatives via Skype or videos.
Amanda added, “We have such a unique opportunity right now for kids to learn just about anything. So much to experience through the virtual world. Tours of museums and zoos for instance. So much to do online.”
And, we have extra time. No ballgames to attend. No piano lessons to go to. It’s a chance to go outside for hikes and nature walks, involve the kids in cooking, woodworking, or fishing, and grow big gardens or little ones in big buckets. Conduct all sorts of science experiments at home. Go online for suggestions or go to the closest library for books.
Maybe most importantly, work on character building, something big in Amanda’s curriculum for her children. Self-reliance, courage, respect for others, integrity, taking responsibility for one’s actions, and so forth. “This is a great time to focus on home and the family,” Amanda concluded, which inspired me to offer one more suggestion: Create a family history scrapbook with your child. It can be as simple as a few details, photos, and pieces of memorabilia of one parent or as complex as a multi-generational compilation of relatives and their stories.
In case you’re wondering, the two oldest Gibson kids — two young women —are in college. One is studying to be of service to people with hearing challenges — maybe as an interpreter for the deaf. The other already has experience working as an EMT and is currently studying to be a paramedic. She’ll likely continue her education to become an Registered Nurse.
As Amanda said, it’s not about perfection, but if your efforts result in closer, more loving relationships among your family members, I’d say perfection has been achieved after all.
