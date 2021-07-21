Column: Take heed and don't give out your credit card number

We are a trusting but gullible bunch.

As the world gets smaller, thanks to the ability to communicate with practically anyone in the world from anyplace in the world, the opportunity to be scammed continues to grow.

We get calls at the office about every week, sometimes from former HDR employees, warning us about a scam.

That’s why I offered this advice to my dad: Don’t give anyone your credit card number.

Then I revised it a bit. I shared with him that I only pay when I am initiating the purchase. If I get a call offering a product or service, I know it is most likely a scam.

That goes double for gift cards. Never send someone a gift card unless you know them and you want to send them a present.

I assure you the sheriff’s office, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration are not calling for money.

And neither is your grandson, even if someone tells you he is locked up in a foreign land and cannot leave without cash.

It’s OK to believe in people. Most of us have friends, family and neighbors that we trust.