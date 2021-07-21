 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Take heed and don't give out your credit card number
0 Comments
alert top story
SCAM ALERT

Column: Take heed and don't give out your credit card number

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don't miss a single story

As editor of the paper, I am often in a position to offer special pricing on our digital subscriptions. Follow this link for our latest offer.

go.hickoryrecord.com/july26

And thanks for reading.

Eric Millsaps, Hickory Daily Record

We are a trusting but gullible bunch.

As the world gets smaller, thanks to the ability to communicate with practically anyone in the world from anyplace in the world, the opportunity to be scammed continues to grow.

We get calls at the office about every week, sometimes from former HDR employees, warning us about a scam.

That’s why I offered this advice to my dad: Don’t give anyone your credit card number.

Then I revised it a bit. I shared with him that I only pay when I am initiating the purchase. If I get a call offering a product or service, I know it is most likely a scam.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That goes double for gift cards. Never send someone a gift card unless you know them and you want to send them a present.

I assure you the sheriff’s office, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration are not calling for money.

And neither is your grandson, even if someone tells you he is locked up in a foreign land and cannot leave without cash.

It’s OK to believe in people. Most of us have friends, family and neighbors that we trust.

But remember that you initiate purchases, not the seller. And no one needs you to send a gift card, especially a person you never met.

Take heed.

080619-ERIC MILLSAPS-2.jpg

Eric Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert