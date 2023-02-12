Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. Chocolate, perfume and roses are the go-to gifts for a romantic gesture. How about changing it up and take a walk?

What could be more romantic than a stroll through a garden? Yes, the weather is cold, but handholding warms chilly fingers, snuggling warms cold bodies and time with a favorite person warms the soul.

Winter gardens have a beauty of their own. Evergreens are the standouts, dominating the landscape with their green foliage, shapes and textures. Certain species morph in the winter to russet, red, purple, blue and gray tones, creating a tapestry of color.

Shrubs and trees that lose their foliage often reveal bark and trunks that would go unnoticed in the summer. Red and yellow twig dogwoods live up to their names this time of year. Crepe myrtles with their exfoliating bark have trunks marbled in cinnamon, orange and green.

There are a few shrubs that bloom in winter and Edgeworthia, with its yellow and white flower clusters, will put most perfumes to shame. Camellias, with blooms that are single, double and peony-like and in shades ranging from white to cream to pink to red, would make a rose envious.

There is stillness to a winter garden which is so peaceful.

In Hickory we have The Shuford House and Gardens, with walking paths, fountain and pergola.

In the Ivey Arboretum at Sally Fox Park you will find public art benches, sculptures by local artists, and approximately 250 different species of trees and plantings.

If you are willing to drive, there is Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, in Belmont, which has 30 acres of spectacular gardens including a conservatory dedicated to the display of tropical plants and orchids, fountains, walking trails and more.

Highlands Biological Station is part of Western Carolina University and has trails which are open daily with nearly 500 species of plants, from mosses and ferns to wildflowers and trees, along with native azaleas, Cherokee plants and a wildflower meadow.

The Reynolda Estate, near Winston-Salem, is a 170-acre historic estate, which is open year-round.

Drive a little farther and you have JC Raulston Arboretum in Raleigh, the North Carolina Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill, the Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham and several others I haven’t mentioned.

This year, consider forgoing the saturated fats and dead vegetation and take a stroll with that loved one, hold each other close and enjoy nature and each other.