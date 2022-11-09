Column: Southern Christmas Show gets holiday season started for me; Hickory fan shares helpful hints for people attending the big show

As soon as Halloween is over (and sometimes even before it’s here) my thoughts turn to Christmas. Yes, I’m one of those dreaded individuals who decorates for Christmas before Thanksgiving.

For those of you who dislike seeing Christmas decorations in November, the consumer trends are not looking good for you. According to a survey by the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper, 43% of consumers now decorate for Christmas by mid-November.

When I was a child, it seemed almost no one decorated before Thanksgiving. I’m happy to know we early decorators seem to be growing in numbers.

Long before November arrives, I’ve purchased advance tickets for the Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte. It’s been the kickoff to my holiday season every year since I was in high school, save for the cancellation during the pandemic. If it’s been held, I’ve been there. I’m just as enthralled by the decorations, the food, the music and the excitement as I was the first time I set foot inside the doors as a 15-year-old on a field trip with my high school home economics class. It was an atmosphere like nothing I’d ever seen before, or anywhere else since frankly.

My parents forced me to take home economics as my freshman elective and I was not excited about it at all. I learned some useful cooking skills that I’ve carried with me through life; how to best boil and peel an egg comes to mind. However, I did not learn how to sew at all, much to my mother’s chagrin.

I have a great appreciation for teachers, as I expressed in a previous column, but my home economics teacher could most politely be described as having a very “laissez faire” attitude toward teaching us sewing. She wasn’t interested in getting involved and expected us to figure it out for ourselves. I did not.

What she did do was organize a field trip for our entire home economics class to travel to Charlotte on the activity bus to attend the Southern Christmas Show and have dinner at a nearby restaurant afterward. I will be forever grateful to her for that sacrifice. I mean, can you imagine taking 25 noisy, rambunctious teenagers to Charlotte and being responsible for them in a space filled with countless breakable decorations?

I remember just being completely amazed at the enormity of it all. Three entire buildings full of holiday treats, décor and food! And oh, the samples! Meats, cheeses, jellies, salsas, dips. As a teen, I think that was my favorite part. Almost every booth selling food was giving out samples so you could “try before you buy.” Who am I kidding? It’s still one of my favorite things about the show! It’s like an on-the-go charcuterie board.

After we graduated high school, my best friend started college in Charlotte. One day that fall, I heard the joyful jingle on the radio advocating “Let’s go to the Southern Christmas Show.” I remembered all the fun of that field trip and called my friend to say we should follow the radio jingle’s suggestion. Thus began our annual tradition of going to the Southern Christmas Show together. My sisters later began joining in the fun and it has been a Girls Day Out tradition ever since.

If you haven’t ever been, I highly recommend the Southern Christmas Show.

I have a few tips for you:

To avoid the crowds, go during the middle of the week. Even Mondays and Fridays are fairly busy.

Arrive early and plan to spend most of the day.

Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to do a lot of walking.

Stop for lunch after you finish in the first building, Liberty Hall. There are a number of great food carts and a cafeteria-style restaurant available between Liberty and Independence halls. There is also a small food court at the back side of Freedom Hall if you want to wait until later in the day to eat.

Bring a lightweight rolling shopping bag if you have one. They’re very convenient to have when you’re hauling your purchases around between buildings.

Take advantage of the bag check outside of Independence Hall. It’s free to check your bags but they accept cash tips which go to charity so give generously. It’s also a very convenient location to pick up your bags from when you are exiting the last building, Freedom Hall, at the end of the day. If your parking place isn’t within sight of the Expo entrance, which is not unusual, you’ll be very glad you have that rolling bag for the long walk to the car also.

This year’s show will be held Nov. 10-20 at The Park Expo and Conference Center at 2500 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte. The show is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all other days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults, but you can save $2 by purchasing tickets online in advance at www.southernchristmasshow.com. General parking is $10 or you can valet park for $20. Handicapped parking is available.

I’m so thankful my home economics teacher introduced me to the Southern Christmas Show and I’m glad I can share these tips to help you maximize your visit. Just don’t ask me to sew on a button.