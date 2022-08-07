Column: Soldier’s Reunion celebrates veterans and America

One of our finer local events is about to begin in Newton, but to call it an event is an understatement. The Soldiers Reunion is actually an entire week of events packed full of entertainment, competition, music, food and fun.

The Soldiers Reunion is commonly thought to be one of the older non-holiday patriotic celebrations in the United States. Incredibly, this year marks the 133rd year of the annual veterans reunions.

My family has been enjoying the festivities for at least three generations, and we look forward to it every year. My mother has memories of her attendance beginning when she was a young child. To put its longevity in perspective, my late Papaw might have started our family’s tradition of going to the “Old Soldiers Reunion” as it was then known, but it could have been his parents or grandparents who introduced him to it since it began in 1889, a full 40 years before he was born.

Pageants, which have been a staple of Southern culture and tradition, are held in advance with the reunion queens of all age groups being recognized and helping promote the week’s activities, which are largely sponsored and organized by the Newton American Legion Post 16 and the Newton Merchants Association. I am often surprised at how few people in neighboring Hickory seem to know about all that goes on during “Reunion,” as most folks in Newton call it.

Activities begin on Sunday, Aug. 14, with the Cruisin’ Car Show. Classic cars (1972 or earlier) cruise the Newton Courthouse Square starting at 6:30 p.m., but you’ll definitely want to arrive early to get a close-up view of all the great vehicles on display beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wear comfortable shoes because there will be blocks and blocks of fantastic cars to walk through. Also be sure to bring some cash because, as with most of the events during the week, there’ll be a great assortment of food trucks offering a variety of meals, snacks, desserts and drinks.

Concerts will take place on the courthouse square each evening Aug. 15-17. They will have gospel music on Monday, beach music on Tuesday and country music on Wednesday.

Newton Recreation will be holding a cornhole tournament on Tuesday in conjunction with the reunion activities, but make sure to register on their website if you want to compete. There’s also a Baby Parade on Wednesday, which features youngsters on wheels (think decorated wagons, strollers or tricycles) dressed in their patriotic finest.

Personally, I think the highlight of the week comes on Thursday, Aug. 18, which is known as Reunion Day. Beginning mid-morning, all manner of vendors set up tents around the square offering their arts, crafts, food and products for sale. A jazz concert takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Newton American Legion Post offers a fish fry off-site at its headquarters at lunch for veterans.

A ceremony takes place on the east side of the square at 4 p.m. with a keynote speaker (usually the grand marshal) offering comments before leading the Reunion Parade.

The parade is the grand finale of the week’s activities. It typically includes a lengthy display of patriotic floats, veterans, military vehicles, marching bands, cheerleaders, fire trucks, police cars, beauty queens, classic cars and even tractors. You’ll also see a host of local politicians, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Over the years, we’ve seen entries as varied as Ronald McDonald, mounted horses and a vehicle made to look like a roller skate promoting a local skating rink.

Consider yourself personally invited to Newton this year for a weeklong reunion like no other. Soldiers Reunion activities spotlight American patriotism at its finest. In this divisive age we live in, it’s a breath of fresh air to come together each August and find common ground — celebrating our veterans and this country we call home.