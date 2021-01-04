Column: Show sympathy, support for those in long-term care

The most recent edition of the AARP Bulletin contained a startling article concerning COVID-19 and nursing homes. The facts that fewer than 1% of Americans live in long-term care facilities, but 40% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred there should be disquieting news for all citizens. Obviously, long-term care facilities were the unrecognized epicenter of those dying from COVID-19 and were not high on the priorities of action, according to Elaine Ryan of AARP. Thankfully, decisions are now being made to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible to hopefully stem the death toll.
Many changes in inter-generational care of older family members are observed today. Because of the necessity of mobility of younger family members to find employment, the number of three-generation families is continuing to decline. With this decline comes the reality that some entity must care for those older citizens. The harsh truth was verified in the AARP article – 70% of Americans turning 65 are expected to require some form of long-term care during their lives. Twenty-seven percent of this care is provided in facilities away from the home.
Unfortunately, the spread of the COVID-19 virus has often created an almost desolate environment in some locations resulting from attempts to reduce the spread and death rate in nursing homes. To put this in perspective the COVID-related death rate according to the Center for Disease Control in long-term care facilities is 16% for those infected compared to the total U.S. COVID death rate of 2.3% of those infected.
The Center for Disease Control provided guidelines in early spring that strictly limited visitations, suspended communal dining and group activities for residents, screening for those entering facilities, and using masks and PPEs. As of early November, 47 states and the District of Columbia had authorized nursing homes to resume visitation, generally with time limits, screening for COVID-19 symptoms, and strict rules for distancing, sanitizing, and face-covering.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued new guidance in September acknowledging the physical and emotional toll on residents from prolonged isolation and urging facilities to reopen to visitors in areas where the spread of coronavirus is low or moderate. States that allow visits are recommending, and some are requiring, that they take place outdoors.
In the remaining states, nursing homes are still effectively in lockdown, with building entry restricted to essential staff, health care workers and vendors. Outside visitors are allowed only in “compassionate care situations.” Under the latest CMS guidelines, these can include when a resident is near death, grieving for a recently deceased family member, or exhibiting signs of emotional distress.
In North Carolina, some facilities had reopened but the recent spread has impacted these re-openings. At facilities that have decided to reopen and meet certain requirements, visitors may schedule outdoor visits during specified hours. Indoor visits are limited to compassionate care situations.
Some ways you can help
The most important responsibility for families of loved ones in facilities is to stay connected. Experts say it is crucial for one’s well-being, both emotionally and physically. Isolation can have very real and serious health impacts.
Virtual communication using smart phones and tablets may be a reliable means of communication if they are available to residents. If you have not created ways to visit virtually, ask the nursing home if they have ways to promote the use. You should not expect short-handed staff to teach residents how to use mobile devices because personal care takes priority. Zoom, Facetime, and Skype are important tools in today’s world.
You may also support loved ones by staying informed about what's going on at their facility. Identify a contact on staff for when you have questions and concerns. Some important areas of discussion include frequency of COVID-19 screening of workers, process for communication if family member contracts COVID-19 precautionary procedures for protecting residents, and availability of personal protection equipment for workers.
Another way to support residents is the use of regular mail. Cards and letters often bring a smile and tell someone you are thinking about them. Short written updates about routine family activities are reassuring that you are okay during this health crisis. Notes or picture cards from grandchildren are important. Many residents have little outside support so consider sending some un-addressed cards or notes for distribution to them if this is allowed by the facility.
Older people love pictures that may be posted in rooms. Make a picture book of action photos of family. You may even make smart phone photo groups and email or text to residents if they have this skill. You may even be able to drop off family pictures at the front desk Call ahead and make sure to put the room number on the envelope.
Some nursing homes will schedule a specific time for family to “meet” loved ones through a window. You’ll be on the outside; they will be safely on the inside. You can chat using a phone – almost in person – and share smiles, laughs and a touch through the glass. For a special occasion, like a birthday or holiday, handmade signs are an extra special sight, too.
Provided your loved one has access to a phone, have one family member make a schedule of different family members and friends to each call your loved one on a specific day. This is also a great way to connect non-nursing home persons who are also feeling isolated, especially seniors living alone. Plus, a regular daily phone call gives them something to look forward to. In addition to the time schedule, consider suggestions for topics that stay on the positive side instead of gloom and doom statements. You may also make a schedule for written notes if no phone is available to a resident.
A single flower in a vase brightens any space. An angel or some small keepsake from previous years may awaken memories. Some schools have adopted residents as pen pals. Some churches provide virtual services on their webpages that are easy to access.
While watching my grandson use his Christmas gift of virtual reality, it struck me that this had great possibilities for sequestered long-term care facilities. My supposed virtual reality epiphany wasn’t so original after doing some research. This is coming to a long-term care facility near you in the near future. As people age, their brain activity tends to slow and need daily stimulation. With COVID-19 activities such as outings, bringing in entertainment, and group events have been much more limited. To keep the brain active and responsive, it needs to be stimulated daily. Nursing homes have begun introducing unique experiences in virtual reality for seniors. These experiences are 360-degree movies that the VR headset wearer can interact with.
The experiences range from walking through a flower garden, to sitting in a musical concert, to even seeing video of nearby parks and historical locations. It allows them to not only exercise their brain, but “travel” across the world and relive memories within the walls of a retirement or nursing home. Brain activity impacts mood and well-being and should impact health care costs. Recent studies have shown a 90%-plus positivity ranking for both individual and group use of VR by facility residents.
Many long-term care facilities have established support and volunteer groups for residents coordinated by facility staffers. Although in-person contact is limited now, volunteer opportunities will be available for support when access is re-opened. Facility webpages often contain information about volunteer contacts. Facility receptionists may also direct you to the appropriate staff member.
Physical restrictions on visitation policies don’t have to prevent you from providing the specter of hope to residents. Think outside the box to come up with innovative ways to provide emotional support , offer spiritual reinforcement, show joy, and pursue opportunities to express affection to your special loved one. Remember, helping others is often one of the most uplifting activities when we are dealing with our own loss of hope and depression issues.
Don't forget the caregivers
As an important corollary to our concern for facility residents, we need to overcome our fears, frustrations, and guilt about the dilemmas of our loved ones to open avenues for positive interaction with caregivers. We must have great empathy for those long-term care workers who are putting their own health, the health of their families, and even their livelihoods in danger.
Nurturing, appreciating, and understanding caregivers working under incredibly difficult circumstances with a constant barrage of emotional hurt and depression of residents and questions from families is essential. Workers are not the cause of the situation and families should reserve personal criticism of caregivers without understanding the entire context of the daily challenges. Personal notes of thanks to workers would be appreciated. Provided the facility approves deliveries, consider sending a gift of food (doughnuts, fruit tray, homemade goodies, etc.) to the workers on the hall where your love one is housed. You might even have the delivery signed with the name of the resident. Small tokens such as inspirational books, a box of hot chocolate mix, a small craft, etc. are available online that may be sent to workers. Checking with nursing home activity directors might provide a list of supplemental materials that would aid in keeping residents occupied.
In conclusion, we must take personal responsibility to assist in making the best environment for our loved ones and not depend on the system to do the job. Also, remember the 70-plus percent of needy senior citizens who are not in facilities but are facing similar daily challenges with less physical support. Consider that one day you too will need the assistance of the next generation. If younger family members see you giving some recognition to older persons, they may choose to do the same for you!
Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County School administrator and UNC-Charlotte clinician.