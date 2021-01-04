Column: Show sympathy, support for those in long-term care

Physical restrictions on visitation policies don’t have to prevent you from providing the specter of hope to residents. Think outside the box to come up with innovative ways to provide emotional support , offer spiritual reinforcement, show joy, and pursue opportunities to express affection to your special loved one. Remember, helping others is often one of the most uplifting activities when we are dealing with our own loss of hope and depression issues.

Don't forget the caregivers

As an important corollary to our concern for facility residents, we need to overcome our fears, frustrations, and guilt about the dilemmas of our loved ones to open avenues for positive interaction with caregivers. We must have great empathy for those long-term care workers who are putting their own health, the health of their families, and even their livelihoods in danger.