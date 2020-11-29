Column: Show off a beautiful camellia

When I think of a Southern garden, two plants come to mind, magnolia and camellia. Not all of us have the room for the magnificent magnolia, but don’t feel like you are settling with a camellia. Camellias have been stealing the show at the garden center for the past two months. While leaves have been dropping faster than you can rake them, the camellia has been wowing us with its winter blooms.

There are two major species of camellia: sasanqua and japonica. The camellia sasanqua can grow in sun to part shade and blooms October through December. The camellia japonica prefers part shade to shade and blooms January through February. Even when the blooms are gone, you are left with beautiful dark evergreen foliage.

Many of the older, established homes have large, beautiful camellias worked into the landscape, but they seem to be missing from many of the newer neighborhoods. Such a shame, as these spectacular plants deserve a place in every garden. With new varieties coming out, the range of sizes makes it easier to find one that will work in your garden. Dwarf varieties are 3-4 feet tall and other varieties can reach 15 feet, with numerous varieties, anywhere between the two.