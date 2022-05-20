Column: See historic Charleston, eat great food on a budget; Hickory writer says visit to her hometown doesn't have to be expensive

Having spent the majority of my first decade growing up in and around the Charleston area, it’s still one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I were married there in 2017, and we try to visit often since it’s an easy four-hour drive from Hickory south to the unique, historic city.

When some friends mentioned their expensive trip to Charleston, it started me thinking of all the tips I could share on how to see Charleston on a budget. Visiting in early spring and late fall are the best times to take advantage of lower pricing while still enjoying pleasant weather.

Staying downtown in Charleston is a wonderful experience, and it’s mighty convenient to just walk out the door of your hotel to enjoy the local restaurants or pop into the City Market, but you pay heavily for that convenience. The easiest way to save money on your trip is to avoid staying downtown. Downtown hotels average hundreds of dollars more per night than staying elsewhere.

I highly recommend staying in the Mount Pleasant area. Accommodations just over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, a mere mile or two from downtown, will save you a bundle. Mount Pleasant is a beautiful area in and of itself, with a host of fantastic restaurants and lively bars often featuring free entertainment on the weekends.

Red’s Ice House is our favorite restaurant in Mount Pleasant. Located on historic Shem Creek, they describe themselves as a “busy, no-frills joint with ample patio space overlooking the water, serving up seafood and pub grub.” Ample doesn’t even begin to describe their massive patio area, which is enclosed and heated during the off-season months so you can enjoy the food and the view year-round. It’s a great spot to take in the scenic Charleston sunset or spot some of the Lowcountry wildlife. Go early for your best shot at their free parking lot, since a spot in the parking deck costs $5 per hour.

Food prices at Red’s are significantly less than the restaurants downtown. You can try their small shrimp and chips plate served with house fries and pineapple slaw for only $9. My personal favorite is the scallops and chips plate, which is delicious and only $11. This is about half what you’d pay for a small shrimp plate at the famous Hyman’s Seafood on Meeting Street. Hyman’s is an excellent restaurant, of course, but Red’s is a better choice for those on a budget.

During your Mount Pleasant stay, you’re going to want to set aside time to take a stroll at the Pitt Street Bridge Park. The park is a free hidden gem mostly used by locals and long-time visitors to the area. My family started going there in the 1970s when it was still known as the “burned-out bridge” and there was no formal park. It was and is a great spot for fishing, crabbing and kayaking, but it’s even better now that they’ve added benches and a long, easy path for jogging, biking, dog-walking, or just taking in the incredible view. You can see miles of the Charleston Harbor from Fort Sumter all the way to Sullivan’s Island. Sunrise or sunset is an especially peaceful time to enjoy the birds and wildlife of the marsh lined by South Carolina’s famous Palmetto trees.

Speaking of Charleston Harbor views, another popular free activity is to walk the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, which spans the Cooper River and connects Charleston to Mount Pleasant. The third-longest cable-stayed bridge in the Western Hemisphere, the Ravenel Bridge is an incredible testament to modern design and includes a 12-foot-wide shared bicycle-pedestrian path called Wonders’ Way. It gives walkers and bikers an amazing birds-eye view (186-feet high at the bridge deck) of the river and city’s shoreline.

After all that walking, you’ll have worked up an appetite. Just back over the bridge into Charleston on Huger Street, you’ll find our favorite Charleston restaurant, Taco Boy. My husband and I love it so much we actually held our wedding reception on their patio. They have free, on-site parking, which makes it easy to enjoy lunch or dinner indoors or outdoors seven days a week. The only thing difficult will be narrowing down your taco order from an extensive list including carne asada, firecracker shrimp, Baja fried fish, buttermilk fried chicken, tempura avocado, and many more. Single tacos start at $5, or get the two-taco platter with rice and beans for just $14. I highly recommend their appetizer trio of salsa, guacamole and queso, which are all made using the freshest ingredients.

Even if you don’t stay downtown, you’re going to want to take advantage of all the free sites to see in this very walkable historic city. You could truly walk for days around the city and not see all the antebellum homes and gorgeous harbor views. Not only is the view amazing from the Battery, but parking is free along the Battery wall.

During early spring and late fall, you might even see some dolphins frolicking in the harbor as their migration takes them through the area. Just across the street, be sure to enjoy White Point Gardens, commonly known as Battery Park. My husband and I were married in the extraordinary gazebo there, which is a popular spot for weddings and events. The park is also a great place to take advantage of the shade if it’s hot during your visit. From the Battery, it’s less than a half-mile walk north to the famous Rainbow Row on East Bay Street as well.

Other popular sites you’ll want to see downtown include the Citadel, the Four Corners of Law, and the Historic Charleston City Market. I recommend the city parking garage at 1 Cumberland Street for low-cost parking ($1 per ½ hour) and it’s just a 2-minute walk from the Market. You’ll probably want to buy some souvenirs at the Market, but it costs nothing to walk through it, and some vendors even hand out samples of their products.

If you find yourself at the Market or on King Street between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., do yourself a favor and wait through the lengthy line at either location of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. Order the special, three biscuits for $6. The black pepper bacon, cinnamon, and buttermilk make a good variety for your three biscuits, but the country ham is excellent also. You can thank me later.

The landscape, the history, and the hospitality of Charleston are like nowhere else I’ve ever been. For me, Charleston truly is a little slice of heaven, but the cost doesn’t have to be out of this world. I invite everyone to visit my original hometown and enjoy its priceless beauty. I think you will find it as warm and welcoming as I do.

Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.