Column: Sedum Autumn Joy prepares to stand out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August is gone and even though the temperature is dropping slightly, too, where we can once again stand to spend some time in the garden, unfortunately you will find that many of the perennials have already peaked and it won’t be long before you need to cut them back.

But this is the time when Sedum Autumn Joy really begins to stand out on its own. This is a great three-season perennial which starts out the spring season looking like tiny heads of cabbage. As spring and summer progress, the stems lengthen and leaves broaden to a very distinctive, succulent look. The foliage has a nice bright green color and makes a great filler. By mid-summer the flower buds begin to form and cover the plant with open sprays of chartreuse.

I was wandering my flower beds and noticed that the flower heads have tightened up into umbels, and while some still remain a bright green, others are turning several shades of pink; from very pale pink to a deeper rose. As autumn continues, the colors will deepen to cranberry and then garnet.

By winter, these seed heads will have turned brown and can be cut off or left for some winter interest. They look lovely dusted with snow.