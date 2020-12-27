COLUMN: Regional efforts, proximity to Charlotte help Conover grow

If you’ve been reading my stories for a while, you’ve likely picked up on my deep affection for Conover, my hometown since I was barely walking.
I’m not the only member of the Conover fan club, many of its staunchest supporters having grown up in what Wikipedia described in 2018 as “the fastest growing city in the Hickory Metro Area.” Of course, I’d prefer “Conover Metro Area,” but I guess, truthfully, we’re not quite there yet.
One fellow Conover devotee is its current mayor, Lee Moritz. Like I did, Lee grew up in Conover and has remained a resident and ardent supporter. When we were kids, Lee’s great-grandmother, Susie Isenhower (whose husband John was mayor of Conover during the Great Depression) and my grandmother, Susie Stearns, lived on the same Conover street. When my grandmother visited Mrs. Isenhower, I sometimes went along. Mrs. Isenhower had a huge family, so it wasn’t unusual for a child or two to be visiting when my grandmother and I popped in.
During one visit, I grew bored listening to the two Susies — one a Republican, one a Democrat — good-naturedly debate local and national news and headed outside. Between the sidewalk and street grew a row of crepe myrtles. Perched in one of the trees was a boy around 6 years old. He smiled and introduced himself as “Lee Evan Moritz.” I responded in kind before the two of us headed to Mrs. Isenhower’s backyard to climb a more challenging tree.
I later learned that Lee’s grandmother, Celia Isenhower Saunders, was Mrs. Isenhower’s daughter. Her husband, Walter Saunders, was Conover’s first fire chief and owned a downtown Conover furniture store. Lee’s mother, Betty Saunders Moritz, is married to Lee Moritz Sr., who’s lived in Conover since he was 11. Until his retirement, he oversaw trucking, logistics, and customer service at Conover Chair.
Loyalty to God and country, family and township, has run deep in Lee’s family for generations. To name just a couple, his great-uncle is Stine Isenhower. Known for saying, “A day outside Catawba County is a day lost,” Stine served as a Catawba County commissioner and was a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives. Stine’s son and Lee’s cousin, Randy Isenhower, is currently a Catawba County Commissioner.
Naturally it was to Lee I turned when tasked by HDR editors to find out how Conover has changed in the past 20 years. Lee kindly obliged, starting with regionalism and the saying, “A rising tide lifts all boats.” A couple of decades ago, explained Lee, Catawba County’s residents were more interested in what happened inside their own cities than collaborating with each other. The opposite is true today. “Improvements our sister cities make are good for us, too,” said Lee. “Catawba County is what we need to focus on.”
Two: “Conover’s tax base investments have grown $409 million despite significant losses in 2001 and 2009,” said Lee. “Growth came from an increase in average home values and investment in diversity of our industrial properties.”
Three: Downtown Charlotte and downtown Conover grow closer every day, meaning more business opportunities, more people living in one city and working in the other. “When the expansion of [N.C. Hwy. 16] is completed, we can be in downtown Charlotte in 50 minutes,” Lee pointed out.
Four: Social media/social platforms have changed and improved communication between leaders and constituents. Citizens express themselves and government listens. For example, Conover’s residents indicated a few years ago that they wanted outdoor spaces and big open-air events. Both have been supplied and happily received, though the latter has been halted due to the pandemic.
Five: “Technology has changed the way we do business,” Lee continued. “Businesses adding [electronic commerce] to their brick and mortar, Facebook Live platforms, and a concentration to advanced manufacturing.”
Six: Twenty years ago, furniture and textiles heavily dominated Conover and its environs. The two giants faded and seemingly were lost forever, but “furniture has made a big comeback,” Lee announced. Even more exciting perhaps is that “now we have logistics, call centers, plastics, aerospace, and data centers,” Lee listed. “Statistics taken in 2009 showed Conover with over 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space sitting idle. Now our challenge is to find open space for industry wanting to locate here.”
Seven: “Our region has shifted to more of a destination,” said Lee. “Tourism continues to grow with the development of more lodging and the promotion of our area assets: golf, lakes, the Hickory Metro Center, which Conover invested in.”
Eight: Conover has become aggressive in competing for state and federal grants. “We have won grants for downtown streetscape upgrades, thread trails, parks and park expansions to name a few,” Lee offered. “What began when Conover Station was designated as the Catawba County rail stop has now become a catalyst to competing and winning 20-plus million dollars of grant-funding streams, including the most recent award for an expansion to the Manufacturing Solutions Center, a center that has now received national attention for the work they are doing in testing and advance manufacturing technologies.”
Lee switched gears a little and shared challenges that Conover didn’t face 20 years ago: a significantly increased recycling program; the mandating of storm water management; a rise in police and fire calls, which prompted the hiring of more firefighters, the construction of a third fire station, and the addition of ambulance services; and a significant swell of new duties for the public works department, including maintaining many more linear feet of sidewalks added to make Conover “a more walkable city,” Lee explained.
“All this being said,” Lee concluded, “there are several things that have not changed. I am proud that Conover continues to maintain one of the lowest debt service ratios in the state. We prefer to put back reserves [so we can] purchase [equipment] with cash. The other thing that has not changed is we are fortunate to have a city team that takes pride in serving our citizens, and it shows in everything they do.”
Thank you, Mayor Lee. Who’d have guessed that friendly kid who liked climbing trees as much as I did would one day be mayor. His great-grandmother would have been proud. And though she’d have boldly and repeatedly expressed her opinions about various city decisions because that’s just the way she was, my grandmother would have been proud of him, too.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.