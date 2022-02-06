Column: Red twig dogwood offers something to like about January

January decided to leave us with a memorable blast of cold and snow. January does not rank very high on my favorite-month list, but it is slightly farther up the list than February. There is one plant that truly stands out in this cold month and that is the red twig dogwood. As its name implies, this shrub grabs the spotlight in winter when its stems turn bright red, earning a spot in any garden.

Though its time to shine is winter, this plant has value throughout the year. In the spring, it produces clusters of white flowers which have a light fragrance. In summer, the medium green foliage provides a nice backdrop for perennials. In late fall, the leaves turn a rich coppery color and drop their leaves late. I am always surprised how beautiful this plant is in the fall.

This shrub prefers full sun to part shade. It has a loose growth habit and reaches 6-8 feet in height and width if left to itself. Regular pruning will keep this plant looking its best and keep it looking stunning in winter since the reddest color is on younger stems. Pruning should be done after bloom time. If, however, you have an overgrown plant, it can be cut back to the ground, rewarding you with a flush of new red stems the next year.