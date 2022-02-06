Column: Red twig dogwood offers something to like about January

January decided to leave us with a memorable blast of cold and snow. January does not rank very high on my favorite-month list, but it is slightly farther up the list than February. There is one plant that truly stands out in this cold month and that is the red twig dogwood. As its name implies, this shrub grabs the spotlight in winter when its stems turn bright red, earning a spot in any garden.
Though its time to shine is winter, this plant has value throughout the year. In the spring, it produces clusters of white flowers which have a light fragrance. In summer, the medium green foliage provides a nice backdrop for perennials. In late fall, the leaves turn a rich coppery color and drop their leaves late. I am always surprised how beautiful this plant is in the fall.
This shrub prefers full sun to part shade. It has a loose growth habit and reaches 6-8 feet in height and width if left to itself. Regular pruning will keep this plant looking its best and keep it looking stunning in winter since the reddest color is on younger stems. Pruning should be done after bloom time. If, however, you have an overgrown plant, it can be cut back to the ground, rewarding you with a flush of new red stems the next year.
Several varieties are available, such as red gnome, which reaches 4 feet in height and 5 feet in width. Arctic fire is a smaller variety, only reaching 3-4 feet in height and width and has amazingly bright red stems. A pair of these in large planters outside your front door would create quite an effect. It is impossible to resist pruning the stems to use for holiday decorations.
This is a wonderful shrub to place where it can be seen from a window in winter, to be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch. The red stems of my shrub, against the white snow we had the other week, took my breath away and almost made me like January, a little.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.