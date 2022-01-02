Column: Read the reviews or you may get half a sandwich maker

It was quite a few years ago that my wife and I were watching TV and we saw a commercial for a sandwich maker. It looked like the sandwich maker of the century.
A few months went by, and we saw it in one of our local stores. Yes, we bought it and it worked great for a month or two. Then it fell apart. I do not say that lightly, the top and bottom of the sandwich maker came apart and it could not be repaired.
I sometimes shop on Amazon. It must have been a year or more later and while on there I saw this sandwich maker. I looked at the reviews, and many people had the same problem that we did.
That experience gave me a different mindset. Whether I buy a product locally or online, I will check the reviews online. Sometimes you will see a product where many people say it is good, and many say it is not a superior product. Read those reviews carefully. It will often depend on how the consumer plans to use that product.
A product can not do more than is expected of it. How will you use it? I must take those reviews and weigh them myself. Will I expect more of it than is recommended by the manufacturer? I would never do that.
However, I will not buy a major purchase without doing my check of reviews. By doing so, I have saved myself a lot of aggravation. There are many products that are inferior. I worked in manufacturing for 30 years. When products were made in America, the quality control was much greater than what is manufactured in foreign countries.
I will not say that everything coming from overseas is inferior. It is not, but you need to check the reviews. American companies outsourced jobs for a reason — profits. The cost of labor and the lack of environmental controls were major issues. Is it un-American for companies to do so? I will let you make your own decision on that. However, it gives you more of a reason to check those reviews.
When I was young, most things were made with metal. Remember when cars were mostly steel? Those were the days. When I was a child, my toy trucks were made of metal. How can you find a toy now that is not plastic? How much plastic is in the new cars?
So many things to consider anymore. Should I buy this, or should I buy that? Going online and reading reviews may save you a lot of aggravation.
It would be nice if stores and online sites refused to sell inferior products, but we know that will not happen. Check the reviews! Many toys are unsafe around young children. Reading reviews is important for that reason.
A lot of things to consider, but never be too busy to check out products, especially when your child is concerned.
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He has been married 50 years to a woman from the Philippines. He has two grown children, five grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. He lives in Raleigh, close to the airport.