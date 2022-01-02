Column: Read the reviews or you may get half a sandwich maker

It was quite a few years ago that my wife and I were watching TV and we saw a commercial for a sandwich maker. It looked like the sandwich maker of the century.

A few months went by, and we saw it in one of our local stores. Yes, we bought it and it worked great for a month or two. Then it fell apart. I do not say that lightly, the top and bottom of the sandwich maker came apart and it could not be repaired.

I sometimes shop on Amazon. It must have been a year or more later and while on there I saw this sandwich maker. I looked at the reviews, and many people had the same problem that we did.

That experience gave me a different mindset. Whether I buy a product locally or online, I will check the reviews online. Sometimes you will see a product where many people say it is good, and many say it is not a superior product. Read those reviews carefully. It will often depend on how the consumer plans to use that product.

A product can not do more than is expected of it. How will you use it? I must take those reviews and weigh them myself. Will I expect more of it than is recommended by the manufacturer? I would never do that.

