Column: Putin reached too far

Russia’s annexation of Crimea in February of 2014 was widely condemned by the international community. Though sanctions were levied in response, Putin stayed firm. Over time, Russia’s possession of Crimea became somewhat normalized. The annexation is still viewed as a violation of international law. But as time passed, it seemed that not much could be done to reverse what had happened. How did Putin get away with it?

The annexation, though morally reprehensible, was a politically savvy move. It was broadly popular at home. Attention was diverted from Russia’s ailing economy. Western sanctions caused some discomfort, but Putin now had a scapegoat for Russia’s economic woes if needed.

In annexing Crimea, along with supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine, Putin pursued a more limited goal than he is currently seeking. At the time of the annexation, there was speculation that Putin would go further and take action on other areas where ethnic Russians resided, such as in parts of Georgia or Moldova (or even in the Baltic states). Or that the Russian military would attempt to take over Ukraine in its entirety. But Putin avoided the temptation.

In doing so, the Russian military pursued a fait accompli strategy, an approach in which a state imposes a “limited gain without permission in an attempt to induce the adversary to relent rather than escalate in response,” as explained by Georgia State University political science professor Dan Altman. This contrasts with a brute force strategy in which coercion is used to overtake another state militarily. States employing a fait accompli strategy seek to avoid escalation to war whereas using a brute force strategy initiates war.

There are several historical examples of states using a brute force approach in wars of conquest. Poland was overtaken by neighboring rivals in 1795. Paraguay was overrun in 1870. The United States occupied the Dominican Republic from 1916-24. Poland was invaded and dismembered for a second time at the beginning of World War II.

But since the end of the Second World War, wars of conquest have been rare. States have been constrained by a territorial integrity norm, according to which there is a right to the preservation of state borders. Violations of the norm through wars of conquest are met with resistance.

Though such wars have become rare, states still at times have success acquiring territory through limited land grabs using a fait accompli strategy. Because such action is not as severe as wars of total conquest, international opposition tends to be more limited.

Whereas Putin was able to “get away with” annexing Crimea, he will not be so lucky when it comes to the current full frontal assault on Ukraine. His overreach has provoked a much stronger response. Opposition is likely to continue until Russia withdraws. The occupation will never be normalized.

Given that would-be violators of the territorial integrity norm presumably know that engaging in wars of conquest using a brute force strategy will result in international opprobrium and efforts to reverse gains, why do such wars, though rare, still occur?

Evidence from the Persian Gulf War suggests that strategic miscalculation may play a role.

When Iraq invaded Kuwait in the early 1990s, Saddam Hussein did not, it seems, believe that the United States would intervene militarily. Rather than signaling in advance that an invasion of Kuwait would be met with force, American officials equivocated. Saddam seemed to believe that casualty aversion would keep U.S. forces at bay, or, if not, would at least lead to withdraw as casualties mounted.

When Putin was deciding whether or not to invade Ukraine, President Biden made it clear that the United States would not intervene militarily were an invasion to occur. Putin perhaps consequently believed that he would be able to successfully overtake Ukraine despite it being in violation of the territorial integrity norm.

But he perhaps did not anticipate the amount of pushback he would receive. The costs of the invasion, given outside military and logistical support for the Ukrainians fighting against Russian forces coupled with far-reaching economic sanctions, will be high.

Putin’s most significant miscalculation, though, was to underestimate the strength of the nationalist resistance that Russian forces would face upon entering into Ukraine. Given Ukraine’s historic, ethnic, and linguistic ties to Russia — stronger in the east than elsewhere in Ukraine — Putin may have believed some of his own rhetoric about being greeted as liberators. Instead, resistance has been fierce.

Annexing Crimea in 2014 was a gambit that paid off. But this time Putin has gone too far. Going beyond the use of a fait accompli strategy was a strategic mistake. Like every gambler, he will one day lament that he did not quit while he was ahead.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Email him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.