Column: Prepare your lawn for spring and summer

If you want to ensure a lush, green lawn this spring and summer, proper fertilization, mowing and pest management are all helpful steps we can take toward achieving that goal. A healthy lawn is a wonderful addition to any home and an ideal place for hosting summer events.
Fertilization
Tall fescue turf should receive an application of fertilizer in late winter. It’s important to follow the label recommendations on your fertilizer bags as this will help prevent over-fertilization. In the case of lawn fertilization, more is not better; you’ll just be wasting money. Tall fescue only needs one half to one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet in the spring.
A soil test is a helpful tool for determining how much fertilizer and lime you’ll need to add to your lawn. The test is free through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. You can learn more about soil testing via the NCDA website or by calling your local Cooperative Extension office.
Mowing
Mowing is the most time-consuming and frequent task of lawn maintenance, so naturally, proper mowing tactics are important in helping us keep our turf healthy. Tall fescue lawns should be mowed at 4 inches. Setting your mower at its highest possible setting will help you achieve this. There’s a reason it’s called tall fescue. Mow frequently to ensure that you only remove approximately ¹/³ of the leaf blade per mowing. If turf clippings are clumping as you mow, you’re likely cutting too much leaf blade and subjecting your turf to higher stress. Also, take a moment to sharpen your mower blade. A sharp blade makes a cleaner cut, which can help minimize disease issues.
Weeds and diseases
Weeds and diseases are the bane of lawns and gardens. For lawns, there are numerous diseases that can attack our turf, but our primary concern is brown patch. Brown patch is most severe in hot, humid weather when our nighttime temperatures are high and when the turf has been wet for an extended period of time. While there are effective chemicals for preventing brown patch spread, our best options for control are cultural control. Proper fertilization and mowing tactics can relieve turf stress and provide optimal growing conditions for your lawn. More important, if you plan to irrigate your lawn this spring and summer, only irrigate in the early morning. Do not irrigate in the evening as this will leave your lawn wet for 10-12 hours, which are ideal conditions for brown patch growth.
Controlling weeds can be one of the most frustrating aspects of lawn maintenance, but not an impossible task. Good cultural practices (proper fertilization and mowing) can provide approximately 70% weed control. Research has shown that just raising your mowing height can significantly reduce the number of weeds in your lawn. In other words, strong, healthy turf is competitive turf. For those who want more than 70% weed control, herbicides are an effective tool. Herbicides are categorized as either pre-emergent or post-emergent herbicides. Pre-emergent herbicides are applied before weed emergence, and post-emergent herbicides are applied once weeds are present in your lawn. A common and excellent method for controlling crabgrass is to apply a pre-emergent herbicide before crabgrass emergence.
In Catawba County, this application should be applied in late February/early March. Crabgrass is emerging earlier each year, so being proactive with your herbicide application can save you a lot of frustration in the future. Post-emergent herbicides are often utilized for broadleaf weed control (e.g. dandelion, clover, ground ivy, etc.). Almost all home and garden stores carry broadleaf herbicides, but take caution in your application. Trees, flowers and shrubs are also considered broadleaf plants, so do not apply broadleaf herbicides to any desirable ornamentals and take precautions to not apply on a windy day. This will prevent herbicide drift. As always, before applying any herbicide product, read the product label and follow the instructions provided. Wear the recommended personal protective equipment and only apply at the recommended rates.
At Catawba County Cooperative Extension, we offer hands-on trainings and other resources related to turf and ornamentals. Please check out our website, sign up for our newsletter, or call our office at 828-465-8240.
Adam Smith provides support in many program areas including Master, Advanced and Market Gardener, specializing in turf management and weed identification and control. He helps to identify grant opportunities to enhance programming and improve many community projects, according to the Catawba County Cooperative Extension website.