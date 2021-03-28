Column: Prepare your lawn for spring and summer

Weeds and diseases

Weeds and diseases are the bane of lawns and gardens. For lawns, there are numerous diseases that can attack our turf, but our primary concern is brown patch. Brown patch is most severe in hot, humid weather when our nighttime temperatures are high and when the turf has been wet for an extended period of time. While there are effective chemicals for preventing brown patch spread, our best options for control are cultural control. Proper fertilization and mowing tactics can relieve turf stress and provide optimal growing conditions for your lawn. More important, if you plan to irrigate your lawn this spring and summer, only irrigate in the early morning. Do not irrigate in the evening as this will leave your lawn wet for 10-12 hours, which are ideal conditions for brown patch growth.